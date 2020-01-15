The Elizabeth Forward boys and girls had a good night Tuesday after sweeping visiting West Mifflin in a non-section swim meet.
The Elizabeth Forward girls won 82-56, while the Warriors defeated the Titans, 81-69.
Adyson Lewis, Ashley McKernan, Brooke Himich and Katie Glessner opened the meet by winning the 200 medley relay in 2:08.02.
Hailey Yurkovich (200 freestyle, 2:02.17, WPIAL), Natalie Glessner (200 IM, 2:17.47, WPIAL), Marleigh Bennett (50 freestyle, 25.86, WPIAL), Ashlee Toth (100 butterfly, 1:05.39, WPIAL), Jamie Belding (100 freestyle, 1:01.01), and Katie Glessner (500 freestyle, 5:32.73, WPIAL) all had first-place finishes for the Lady Warriors.
Toth (200 freestyle), Kaelyn McClain (100 breaststroke), and Bennett (500 freestyle) all had WPIAL qualifying swims.
California's Anastasia Georgagis met the qualifying standard in both the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.
Kyle Opchap (200 freestyle, 2:19.32, 100 freestyle, 1:02.26), Gavin Guern (200 IM, 2:25.68), Chris Dell (50 freestyle, 26.04), and Aidan Provins (100 butterfly, 59.35) won their events for Elizabeth Forward.
The Warriors' Guern, Dell, Andrew Palmer and Provins won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:43.91. Guern also won the diving with 193 points.
