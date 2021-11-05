Elizabeth Forward tied the PIHL D2 game Thursday night with two goals in the third period and then won the shootout for a 5-4 victory over visiting Carrick at Rostraver Ice Garden.
Chase Glunt drew the Warriors (3-2-0-0-0) to 4-3 with a goal set up by Sean Weber just 38 seconds into the third period. Weber and Nathan Podolak set up Luke Napoli for a power play goal at 7:16 to pull Elizabeth Forward into a 4-4 tie.
Carrick (5-0-0-0-1) led 3-0 after the first period.
The Warriors carried play in the second period with a 2-1 advantage. Weber and Matthew Karpuszka scored for Elizabeth Forward, and Tyson Feldman netted Carrick’s goal. All three goals were scored in the final two minutes of the period.
Michael Burgos made 31 saves for Elizabeth Forward. Logan Keady had 20 saves for Carrick.
Ringgold 9, Connellsville 6 — The Rams scored four goals in the second period to pull away from the visiting Falcons for a PIHL D2 victory.
Nathan Boulanger scored a power play goal 57 seconds into the second period. Matthew Sylvester gave the Rams (4-2-0-0-0) a 4-1 lead two minutes into the period.
Connellsville responded with goals from Ian Zerecheck and Zavier Defoor. Nathan Boulanger returned the lead to three goals with a power play goal at 5:30 and another at 15:28.
Both teams scored three goals in the third period.
Max Sokol scored two and Isaiah Porter netted one for the Falcons (2-4-0-0-0). Jacob Santori, Ethan Saylor and Jacob Frahlich scored for the Rams.
Saylor gave the Rams the lead in the first period with a short-handed tally at 11:43 of the first period. Nathaniel Lawrence tied the game for Connellsville with a power play goal at 12:46. Boulanger returned the lead to Ringgold with a goal at 13:12.
Play in the third period became chippy with fighting misconducts issued to both teams at 15:52.
The Rams’ Jerry Mease made 17 saves in the victory. Connellsville’s Max Sperry turned aside 28 shots.
