Elizabeth Forward scored five goals in the second period Thursday night to defeat Ringgold, 7-1, in a PIHL D2 game at Rostraver Ice Garden.
Sean Weber, Zach Motil and Nathan Podolak scored power play goals in a six-minute span in the second period to run the Warriors' lead to 4-0. Goals from Joey Wach and Chase Glunt gave Elizabeth Forward (2-2-0-0) a 6-0 lead through two periods.
Matthew Karpuszka gave the Warriors a 1-0 lead with three minutes remaining in the first period.
Wach ran the advantage to 7-0 five minutes into the third period.
Nathan Boulanger scored a power play goal for the Rams (3-2-0-0) with around 11 minutes remaining in the game.
The Warriors' Michael Burgos made 41 saves in the victory. Ringgold's Jerry Mease stopped 24 shots.
Connellsville 2, Morgantown 1, OT -- Dylan Brooks scored the winning goal with 24 seconds left in overtime to lift the visiting Falcons to a PIHL D2 South Division victory.
Jaxon Santmyer gave Morgantown (2-2-1-0) the lead 4:28 into the second period.
Gavin O'Brien scored the tying goal for the Falcons (1-2-1-0) nine minutes later. Elijah Pleva and Ian Zerecheck set up the goal.
Connellsville had a power play in the third period, but was unable to break the tie. The Falcons had three power play opportunities, while Morgantown had only one.
The Falcons' Grant O'Brien, a freshman, made 31 saves in his first start. Morgantown's Hayden Derek turned aside 29 shots.
