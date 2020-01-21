Penn-Trafford pulled away in the fourth quarter Tuesday night for a 68-52 Section 3-AAAAAA victory at Connellsville.
The Warriors (4-2, 10-5) led 14-10 after the first quarter and 33-29 at halftime. The visitors added a couple points to the lead after three quarters, 50-44, and then put the game away with an 18-8 fourth quarter.
Kade Musgrove led the Falcons (2-4, 6-10) with 19 points. Ahmad Hooper added 17.
Josh Kapcin scored 18 points for Penn-Trafford. Zach Rocco finished with 17 and Ben Meyers added 12.
