Elizabeth Forward held a 15-point lead at halftime Friday night as the Warriors won on the road at South Park, 73-55, in Section 3-AAAA action.
Elizabeth Forward (3-4, 5-10) outscored the Eagles in the second half, 37-34.
The Warriors' Zach Boyd led all scorers with 22 points. Chase Vaughn added 19.
Brandon Graham led South Park (1-6, 6-10) with 16 points. Keith Hutton finished with 10.
Section 3-AAAA
Elizabeth Forward 20-16-15-22 -- 73
South Park 12-9-16-18 -- 55
Elizabeth Forward: Zach Boyd 22, Chase Vaughn 19. South Park: Brandon Graham 16, Keith Hutton 10. Records: Elizabeth Forward (3-4, 5-10), South Park (1-6, 6-10).
