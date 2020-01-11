Beth-Center fell behind early Friday night and was unable to recover for a 65-37 Section 4-AAA loss to visiting Washington.
The Prexies (5-0, 7-3) led 18-8, 32-17 and 44-26 at the quarter breaks.
Cameron Palmer had a solid game for the Bulldogs with 16 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks.
Tayshawn Levy scored a game-high 21 points for Washington. Ian Bredniak scored 11 and Zahmere Robinson added 10.
Section 4-AAA
Washington 18-14-12-21 -- 65
Beth-Center 8-9-9-11 -- 37
Washington: Tayshawn Levy 21, Ian Bredniak 11, Zahmere Robinson 10. Beth-Center: Cameron Palmer 16. Records: Washington (5-0, 7-3), Beth-Center (1-4, 5-6).
