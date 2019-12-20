Washington led by 27 points after the first quarter Friday and then the Prexies cruised to a 77-33 Section 4-AAA victory over the visiting Falcons.
Washington (2-0, 3-0) led 49-11 at halftime.
Ayden Teeter led the Falcons (0-3, 2-4) with 13 points.
Marlon Norris scored a game-high 22 points in the victory. Tayshawn Levy finished with 17 and Ian Bredniak added 11.
Section 4-AAA
Brownsville 2-9-12-10 -- 33
Washington 29-20-16-12 -- 77
Brownsville: Ayden Teeter 13. Washington: Marlon Norris 22, Tayshawn Levy 17, Ian Bredniak 11. Records: Brownsville (0-3, 2-4), Washington (2-0, 3-0).
