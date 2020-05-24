The Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame Washington-Greene County Chapter has announced its Student-Athlete award winners for 2020 and the list includes four local athletes.
Payton Wright of Jefferson-Morgan, Elizabeth Trump of Beth-Center, Kylie Sinn of Carmichaels and Lucas Garber of Waynesburg Central were among those selected for the honor.
Each will receive monetary awards and a certificate of accomplishment. The group also is usually acknowledged at the annual banquet but the 2020 event has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and rescheduled for June 13, 2021.
In lieu of the banquet, the Chapter will feature each individuals’ picture and biographical information on its website (www.wash-greensportshall.org) and on our Facebook page.
The Chapter determines the student-athlete winners by reaching out to the 19 school districts in Washington and Greene counties. Officials from the districts then have the opportunity to submit their selections and all requested information to the Chapter, specifically the Student-Athlete Chairwoman, Mary Ellen Jutca.
Those whose information is forwarded in a timely manner by the established deadline, become part of that year’s Student-Athlete class. The Chapter said through generous donations from members of the public, its membership and the Chapter’s fundraising efforts, the 13 student-athletes will each receive $500.
The 2020 honorees follow, in alphabetical order:
Kaci Alderson, Charters-Houston — She was the Pennsylvania state Class AA softball Player of the Year in 2018 and a three-time all-state player. She was captain of the Bucs and is heavily involved in the community through volunteer work. Kaci ranks in the top five her class and is a member of the National Honor Society. She will play softball at Mercyhurst University on scholarship and major in English and sports management.
Jax Banco, Trinity Area — Jax played quarterback for the Hillers and also played baseball. He excelled academically and had many involvements in his scholastic career. He was an All-Big 8 Conference selection in football in 2019. Jax is a member of the National Honor Society and was first in Pennsylvania Academy of Science Competition in regionals and states. He will attend Auburn University and major in aeronautical science/professional flight.
C.J. Cole, McGuffey — He was a two-time All-Century Conference performer and established school records for receptions in a season and receptions in a career. He was the Observer-Reporter’s high school basketball All-District Player of the Year in 2019 and WPIAL triple jump champion in 2019. C.J. will attend West Virginia University and major in sports administration. He will be a walk-on candidate for the Mountaineers’ football team.
Lucas Garber, Waynesburg Central — Lucas finished with 1,369 points for the Raiders’ basketball team. He was the Greene County Messenger player of the year and was invited to play in the Roundball Classic as a senior, and an all-section performer as a junior. He also was a two-year letterman for the golf team. He will attend Waynesburg University and play basketball for the Yellow Jackets. Lucas plans to major in environmental services.
Bess Lengauer, Avella — She was a two-year captain of the basketball team and senior captain of the Eagles’ volleyball team. Bess earned four letters in basketball and three letters in volleyball. She was selected all-section in volleyball in 2019. Bess will attend Dickinson University. She is undecided about her major.
Michael Maga, Fort Cherry — Michael was captain of the Rangers’ cross country team in 2019. He also participated in soccer, track and field and football. He played soccer since age 7. Michael will attend Purdue University and major in engineering. He is ranked highly in his class. Michael is a member of the National Honor Society and is an Eagle Scout. He is a top chess player and created an elementary school chess club where he played and instructed.
Seth Phillis, Burgettstown — He concluded his football career as the Blue Devils’ all-time leading scorer with 244 points and also holds the single-season record of 127. Seth was an outstanding punter and kicker and was selected first-team all-state kicker in 2019. He also was an all-conference defensive back. He was third in the WPIAL in the 100-meter dash in 2019. Seth plans to attend Kent State and walk-on to the football team. He will major in computer science.
Kylie Sinn, Carmichaels — A multiple time all-state softball player, Kylie was a four-year starter for the Lady Mikes. She also played basketball and soccer. Kylie was expected to lead the Carmichaels softball team again this season before it was cancelled because of the pandemic. She is a member of the National Honor Society and a member of several clubs and Student Council. She will attend Seton Hill University and play softball for the Griffins.
Zack Swartz, Washington — Zack will attend West Virginia University to study in the Honors College biochemistry pre medical program. He is ranked No.1 in his class. Zack played four sports at WHS but was a standout in football. Zack is one of just three QBs in western Pennsylvania history to throw for more than 6,000 yards and rush for more than 2,000 yards. He was an all-state selection in 2019 and led the Little Prexies to the WPIAL Class AA title in 2017 and to the WPIAL finals last season.
Elizabeth Trump, Beth-Center — She was an Observer-Reporter All-District selection in basketball in 2019. Elizabeth was Most Valuable Player of the Bulldogs’ basketball team as a senior and was captain the past two seasons. She will attend Westminster College and play basketball for the Titans. Elizabeth will major in biology and pre-med.
Camryn Whipple, Canon-McMillan — was a four-year letterman and two-year captain in lacrosse. She holds two school records, most goals in a single season, 88, and in career goals, 172. She was the captain of the 2019 WPIAL Champions Big Macs’ volleyball team. Camryn will attend Slippery Rock University and be a candidate for the Rockets’ lacrosse team. She will major in biology and pre-med.
Adrian Williams, Peters Township — A member of the Indians’ WPIAL Class 5-A runnerup football team in 2019, Adrian was a three-year letterman and twice was named as an all-section performer. He made it as a running back in 2017 and as a defensive back in 2019. He was a team captain last season. Adrian will attend Carnegie Mellon University and major in mechanical engineering.
Payton Wright, Jefferson-Morgan — Payton was a three-year letter winner in volleyball and three-year letter winner in softball for the Lady Rockets. She was selected as an all-section performer in volleyball and to the Herald-Standard All-Area team. Payton will attend West Virginia University and major in exercise physiology.
