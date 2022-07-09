The Washington-Greene Co. Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame is holding its inaugural golf outing Saturday, July 23, at Indian Run Golf Club in Avella.
The event, which in part benefits the Chapter’s Scholar-Athlete program, will feature a shotgun start beginning at 8 a.m. Registration and check-in starts at 7 a.m.
The format is a four-person scramble. The cost is $85 per golfer, which includes green fee, cart, dinner, drinks, food at the turn, and prizes for the winners. All participants will receive a T-shirt.
“The Washington-Greene County Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame supports local scholar-athletes in their pursuit of academic and athletic success,” said Zack Zebrasky, golf outing and membership chairman. “We work alongside local partners to raise money to award scholar-athletes with highly competitive awards.
“In order to financially support these scholarships, we hold a couple fundraisers each year. We would greatly appreciate any contributions that your organization could make to our efforts — gift cards, prize packs, or any other donations.”
In the past 13 years, the Chapter has provided more than $34,000 in scholarships for scholar-athletes in the two-county area.
The Chapter plans to rotate the outing each year between Washington and Greene counties.
Foursomes can be paid for at www.wash-greenesportshall.org via a PayPal service.
For more information or to make contributions or donate prizes, contact Zack Zebrasky at 724-255-7208 or via email at zebraskyzr@gmail.com. Chapter president John Sacco can be reached at 412-559-9343 or at johnsacco18@gamil.com.
