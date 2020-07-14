In an age of more and more high school athletes specializing in one sport, Jerry Washington is a throwback as a former three-sport standout at German Township High School.
Washington excelled at football, basketball and track and field for the Uhlans in the late 1950s and early 1960s.
The Uhlans posted records on the gridiron during Washington’s time on the varsity of 5-4 in 1959, 1-8 in 1959 and 4-5 in 1960.
“It was a transition period for German football,” Washington opined. “I thought we had some talent, but it wasn’t reflected in our record. Coach Rozzi stepped down going into the 1958 season. He was knowledgeable, but he wasn’t a hard driver. John Katusa came in and was a hard driver and so it was a philosophical change, but both were good coaches. It just took the players who were there a little bit of time to get used to do things a different way and that was the big difference.”
Washington saw sparse playing time as a sophomore and was a starter as a junior and a senior.
“I started seeing significant playing time as a junior,” Washington said. “As a senior I played both ways as a defensive halfback and a wide receiver. My junior year I played mostly on defense and not as much on offense. I always liked playing defense, I really don’t have an answer for why I preferred defense except I started playing defense as a sophomore and I just like playing defense and that became my forte.”
The 6-foot-2, 168-pound Washington scored one touchdown as a junior in a 12-6 win over Fairchance-Georges. It was a six-yard interception return for a TD in what turned out to be German’s only win of the season.
Washington notched six touchdowns as a senior. Two came on scoring strikes from quarterback Bob Mesich in a 27-13 win over Beth-Center. He caught a TD pass from Mesich in a 20-0 victory over Carmichaels. In a 26-12 win over Fairchance-Georges, Washington was on the receiving end of two touchdown passes from Mesich. Washington also had a touchdown reception from Mesich in a 19-12 loss to arch-rival Albert Gallatin.
Washington suffered an injury his senior year.
“I spent about a week in the hospital in intensive care,” Washington recalled. “We were playing North Braddock and on the opening kickoff I was injured severely and it knocked me out for a couple of weeks. I came back and played after that.”
Washington was honorable mention on the 1960 All-Fayette County Football Team and played in the Fayette County Coaches Association All-Star game as a member of the West squad that defeated the East All Stars, 19-6.
“That was a good experience,” Washington said. “As a matter of fact the coach from Waynesburg came up after the game and told me he’d like me to come to Waynesburg.”
Washington excelled on the hardwood at German, too. He played on a squad that posted a record of 14-0 in Section 11 and 18-2 overall in 1958-59. The Uhlans fell to Midland 56-41 in the first round of the WPIAL playoffs. Washington tallied eight points as a sophomore.
In 1959-60, Washington rang up 240 points as the Uhlans went 7-6 in Section 11 and 11-9 overall.
In his senior campaign Washington notched 301 points as German went 3-11 in Section 10 and 10-15 overall. Washington was named to the Section 10 All-Star team and played for the Section 10 All-Stars against the Fayette County All-Stars and scored two points in a 78-65 win.
“I played as a sophomore with Sam Sims and he was the best there ever was in high school,” Washington said. “I enjoyed playing basketball. Adam Donnelly was the basketball coach and the track coach at German. I’ll tell you, he was one of my favorite coaches.”
Washington was a solid point producer on the German track team in the high jump and the broad jump.
“I really didn’t enjoy track,” Washington revealed. “I did it because the coach told me he needed me to go out there and get some points, so I did it. I did OK. Coach Donnelly needed a hurdler so I ran the high hurdles. He needed a pole vaulter so I pole vaulted. I was a jack of all trades. I got points and I was OK.”
Washington accepted a scholarship to Waynesburg and was a three-sport standout for the Yellow Jackets.
Waynesburg posted records of 6-2 under coach Pete Mazzaferro in 1961 and 5-3 in 1962.
Washington made an immediate impact as a ball hawking defensive back as a freshman. He led the team in interceptions with eight and returned two for touchdowns. Washington had some big games in 1962 with a 60-yard punt return for a touchdown in a 25-6 win over Carnegie Tech and a 35-yard interception return for a touchdown to seal an upset win over Ferris Institute.
Washington played on the 1961-62 Waynesburg basketball squad that posted a record of 5-15. Washington tallied 133 points and grabbed 100 rebounds.
Washington played in five games in 1962-63, averaging 6 ppg and grabbing 20 rebounds before a fallout with coach Mazzaferro led to his leaving Waynesburg.
The 1962 track and field season was a stellar one for Washington as he led the Yellow Jackets in scoring with 70 points. He notched points in the high hurdles, high jump, pole vault and low hurdles. Washington was named Most Valuable Member of the track team.
“I had a disagreement with Mazzaferro and he took my scholarship so I didn’t finish the year in 1963 playing basketball or anything else,” Washington explained. “I left school and assistant coach Bill Nedde, who was the head track coach, went to Central Connecticut State and he called me he was an assistant up there and wanted me to play football. I went up and played one year.”
In 1964 Central Connecticut State went 1-8 in football.
“I was working and didn’t want to play basketball,” Washington said. “I wasn’t in shape and knew I couldn’t play. I didn’t play very well and didn’t play very much.”
Washington dropped down to 152 pounds after the football. The doctor said he needed a change in what he was doing and he left school.
Washington was working and went to UMass and got on with his life’s work.
Washington has been retired since 2000. He spent 10 and a half years at IBM. He then had his own consulting business and he still does that part time with a couple of projects.
Now, 77, Washington resides in Connecticut with his wife of 52 years, Linda. They have two children, Kenya and Gerald, and four grandchildren. He has a daughter from before he was married to Linda and her name is Lorri and she resides in Los Angeles.
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears weekly in the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.