PERRYOPOLIS — Frazier’s softball season opened with “a blast” Friday afternoon with Tori Washinski’s grand slam sparking the Lady Commodores to a 9-3 victory in the first game of the MVI-BeeGraphix Tournament against Thomas Jefferson.
“(A victory is) always a great way to open up the season,” said Frazier coach Don Hartman. “I was very impressed with our girls today. They battled the conditions and had some timely base hits. Great pitching effort by Nicole (Palmer) in the circle.”
“They’re a great team, a 5A school. It was nice to jump up on them. But, we knew they were going to fight and they came back,” added Hartman. “We got ourselves in a couple jams, but we finished the game out. In 40-degree weather in western Pennsylvania, I’m pretty happy right now.”
Winning pitcher Nicole Palmer started the bottom of the second inning with a double off the left field fence. Claire Domonkos followed with a walk and Jensyn Hartman’s sharp single to center field loaded the bases.
Washinski then blasted the ball over the center field fence to increase the Lady Commodores’ lead to 6-0.
“Tori caught that ball for the grand slam and that put us up,” said Don Hartman.
Delaney Warnick kept the inning alive with a single. Grace Vaughn and Emilia Bednar followed with singles to load the bases. Gracen Hartman lofted a fly ball to left field for a sacrifice fly.
Palmer struck out in her second at-bat of the inning to end the threat.
Frazier wasted no time taking the lead in the bottom of the first inning.
Jensyn Hartman walked to open the inning and alertly sped to an open second base with no one covering. Maria Felsher singled Hartman home for the first run of the game.
Felsher stole second, moved to third on a fly out to right field and scored on a fielder’s choice.
Palmer retired the first six batters in order, but Taylor Karpac broke up the perfect start with a sharp single to left field. Karpac scored on an infield ground out.
The Lady Jaguars sliced a couple more runs of the deficit on an RBI single from Olivia Stock and Karpac’s run-scoring double in the top of the fourth inning.
“They did hit (Nicole Palmer) hard. She left some balls out over the plate. The ball doesn’t spin that well in the cold. A couple balls were flat. They have some good hitters and they jumped on them,” said Don Hartman.
Palmer allowed six hits, walked just one and struck out eight.
The Lady Commodores added single runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings.
Gracen Hartman’s second sacrifice fly brought Vaughn home with a run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Jensyn Hartman was hit on the foot to start the fifth inning and eventually came around to score on an infield error.
Vaughn and Bednar each had two singles for Frazier, while Palmer added a single to her double.
Frazier had a scary moment in the top of the seventh inning when Felsher and Bednar collided in right-center field. Neither seemed to be injured after the collision and remained in the game.
“We had a couple glitches on defense, but that’s to be expected at this time of the year,” said Don Hartman, adding, “I was not happy about that. We work on that a lot. We have to transfer that into game speed.”
The Lady Commodores don’t have the luxury of depth with only 10 girls on the roster to deal with the unexpected. Frazier opens section play this week with scheduled games against Bentworth and Washington.
“Charleroi is tough. Carmichaels is tough. Bentworth is tough and California is an up-and-coming team. There’s going to be some tough games,” said Don Hartman.
As for the short bench, Hartman added, “My hands are totally in the softball god’s hands. It’s a day-to-day, minute-to-minute season for us right now.”
Fortunately, Hartman said that short bench has versatility.
“That’s one benefit. Everyone of these girls is can play different positions. They’re all multi-talented,” said Hartman. “We can switch things around. The only thing I don’t have right now is I only have one pitcher.
“We’re playing by fate. Hopefully, the odds are in my favor.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.