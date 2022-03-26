Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Snow showers in the morning will give way to a mixture of rain and snow in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the upper 30s. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch.