Ashlyn Basinger fired in six goals and added an assist as Waynesburg Central blanked host Monessen, 7-0, in a girls soccer non-section match on Monday.
Regan Carlson made 15 saves in recording the shutout for the Lady Raiders (6-8).
Brenna Benke had a goal and an assist and Kaley Rohanna had two assists for Waynesburg, which also got assists from Bree Clutter, Lake Litwinovich and Brynn Kirby.
Monessen falls to 5-11.
