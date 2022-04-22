The Waynesburg Central boys track & field team had the depth needed for a 78-62 victory Thursday afternoon at Washington in Section 6-AA action.
The Waynesburg girls had an easier time with a 106-27 win.
The Raiders swept first places in the throws with Nick Burris winning the discus (101-4) and shot put (38-9), and Dawson Fowler taking the javelin with a throw of 156-8. Fowler also won the triple jump with a top effort of 40-9.
Drew Layton won the 400 in 55.15 seconds and Breydon Woods finished first in the 300 intermediate hurdles with a time of 44.37 seconds.
Waynesburg received second-place finishes from Woods (110 high hurdles, high jump), Nate Fox (1,600), Ryon McCartney (400), Colby Pauley (300 intermediate hurdles), Layton (200), Kyle Pester (3,200), Fowler (long jump), and Jacob Mason (shot put).
Waynesburg won the 3,200 relay in 10:28.
Zxavian Wills (110 high hurdles, 16.24), Dane Asbury (100, 11.02; 200, 23.69), Ramaniah Karamcheti (1,600, 5:04; 800, 2:18), 400 and 1,600 relays, Ruben Gordon (high jump, 6-3), and Davoun Fuse (long jump, 20-4) finished first for Washington.
The Waynesburg girls dominated on the track and in the field, especially Emily Mahle and Clara Paige Miller. Mahle won the triple jump (30-1) and high jump (5-0), while Miller finished first in the javelin (80-1), shot put (33-½), and discus (94-10).
Jordan Dean (100 high hurdles, 18.46; 300 intermediate hurdles, 54.4), Kaylee Ayers (1,600, 7:23; 3,200, 16:45), Brynn Kirby (400, 1:13), Lake Litwinovich (800, 2:43), and Brenna Benke (long jump, 13-3) also finished first for the Lady Raiders.
Washington's Marena Malone finished first in the 100 (13.18) and 200 (28.4).
