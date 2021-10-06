Brownsville’s Jolena Quarzo cruised to first place in Tuesday’s Section 3-AA meet on her home course, but the Lady Falcons didn’t have enough runners to score.
The Waynesburg Central girls had five runners in the top 10 to defeat Fort Cherry, 15-50, and Brownsville, 15-50.
Quarzo crossed the finish line in 19:10.
Addison Blair led the Lady Raiders across the finish line in fifth place in 25:15. Kaylee Ayers (27:37), Morgan Ankrom (27:39), Rachel Sielski (28:06), and Lexi Rush (28:34) followed in order.
The Waynesburg boys also won a pair of 15-50 decisions.
Travis Tedrow was the overall first-place finisher in 18:20. Kyle Pester (8, 21:06) and Jaden Crouse (10, 22:35) also had top-10 finishes.
Brownsville’s John Gutosky was third in 19:18 and teammate Bryce Harabik followed across the finish line 30 seconds later.
Boys cross country
Belle Vernon 22, California 35; Belle Vernon 15, McGuffey 50 — The Leopards’ Luke Henderson crossed the finish line just ahead of the Trojans’ Kolby Kent to lead Belle Vernon to its first Section 3-AA title.
Henderson crossed the finish line in 18:29, with Kent close behind in 18:34.
Belle Vernon’s Troy Teegarden (3, 19:43), Dylan Holliday (4, 20:00), Gianni Pesi (6, 21:06), Noah Lehner (8, 21:55), and Collin Tomalski (10, 21:47) had top-10 finishes.
California had top-10 finishes from Kai Vanderlaan (5, 20:54), Jayn Danek (7, 21:27), and Steven Gwyn (9, 21:38).
Avella 17, West Greene 44 — The Eagles had seven runners in the top 10 to defeat the Pioneers in a Section 3-AA meet at West Greene.
Kaden Shields had the best run for West Greene, placing seventh overall in 20:30. Teammate Parker Smith was 10th in 21:16.
Westley Burchianti was the the second runner for Avella against West Greene, finishing fourth overall in 19:44. Colton Burchianti was eighth overall and the fourth runner for the Eagles with a time of 20:50.
Girls cross country
Belle Vernon 17, McGuffey 47; Belle Vernon 15, California 50; McGuffey 15, California 50 — The Lady Leopards successfully defended their Section 3-AA crown with a triangular sweep.
Belle Vernon’s Viva Kreis won the girls race in 22:15.
Teammates Sienna Steeber (4, 24:55), Claire Sokol (5, 25:25), Melina Stratigos (6, 26:56), Tara Callaway (7, 30;46), Emma Fitch (8, 32:59), and Kaydin Lawson (9, 33:22) finished in the top 10.
California’s Anastasia Georgagis was second in 22:28. Teammate Alina McClaflin crossed the finish 31 seconds later.
Avella 26, West Greene 29 — Katie Lampe was fifth with a time of 26:26 and teammate Lexi Six was a step behind for the Lady Pioneers in a Section 3-AA home meet.
Kiley Meek was eighth overall in 26:50 for the home team and Emily Stokes placed ninth in 27:29.
Girls soccer
Belle Vernon 6, Greensburg Salem 2 — Morgan Einodshofer had a hand in all six of the Lady Leopards’ scores with four goals and two assists in a Section 2-AAA win over the host Lady Lions (5-4, 5-6).
Belle Vernon (8-2, 11-3) led 4-1 at halftime.
Ava Scalise and Chloe Morgan each scored a goal for the Lady Leopards who also got two assists from Farrah Reader had one each from Shaeliyah Clendaniel and Sammy Mincone.
Victoria Rodriguez made eight saves for Belle Vernon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.