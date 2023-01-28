Raiders receive top seed

Jim Downey | Herald-Standard

The referee is ready to signal the fall by Connellsville’s Evan Petrovich against Waynesburg Central’s Albert Medlen in the 127-pound bout during non-section meet at Waynesburg Central on Dec. 22. Waynesburg received the top seed in the WPIAL Class AAA Team Wrestling Tournament, while the Falcons are fourth.

 Jim Downey | Herald-Standard

Waynesburg Central received the top seed in the WPIAL Class AAA Team Wrestling Tournament, despite losses to Connellsville and Canon-McMillan.

