Waynesburg Central had four players in double figures in a 69-49 non-section victory over Fort Cherry on Saturday at Waynesburg Central High School.
The Raiders’ Chris King scored a team-high 17 points, and teammate Lucas Garber added 16. Avery McConville chipped in with 15 and Caleb Shriver had 12 for the home team.
Waynesburg (1-6, 8-10) had a 47-40 lead heading into the fourth quarter after the Rangers (1-8, 4-13) used a 21-15 advantage in the frame to get back into the game, but the Raiders outscored the visitors, 22-9, in the final period.
Waynesburg had a 15-6 lead after the first quarter, and led, 32-19, at halftime.
Fort Cherry’s Dylan Rogers scored a game-high 22 points. The Rangers’ Noah Bahirad put in 10.
