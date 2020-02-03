McGuffey defeated visiting Waynesburg Central, 53-44, in a Section 2-AAA girls basketball game Monday night.
The Lady Raiders trailed 10-7 after one quarter and 25-17 at halftime before fighting back to within 36-32 after three but the Lady Highlanders put the game away with a 17-12 edge in the final frame.
Keira Nicolella and Abby Donnelly led McGuffey (5-8, 9-10) with 13 and 12 points.
Jules Fowler topped Waynesburg (1-12, 7-14) in scoring with 12 points. Clara Paige Miller added nine points and Nina Sarra chipped in with seven points.
