CARMICHAELS -- Dave Sarra was hoping to use the Carmichaels Lions Club King Coal Christmas Tournament as a means of getting his Waynesburg Central team ready for upcoming section play.
That his Lady Raiders wound up winning the girls championship game against Frazier, 44-25, on Saturday was a bonus he gladly accepted.
"Winning a championship is always good, especially since we lost (in the final) last year," Sarra said. "We obviously entered the tournament to win, but our focus each and every day is to get better and get ready for section play. I thought this tournament helped us to do that."
Tournament MVP Jules Fowler scored a game-high 17 points and Nina Sarra added 11 for Waynesburg (4-4), but it was the Lady Raiders' smothering defense that keyed the win.
The Lady Commodores took an early 5-2 lead thanks to three points from Sierra Twigg and a basket by McKenzie Miller, but Clara Paige Miller scored five of her six points in the opening quarter to help Waynesburg surge in front, 8-5.
Twigg, who led Frazier with 13 points, tallied seven in the second quarter to try to rally her team, but Fowler had six and Sarra added five in the frame as the Lady Raiders extended their lead to 24-15 by halftime.
Waynesburg worked its advantage up to 33-20 after three periods, then widened the gap to 16, 38-22, on a 3-pointer by Sarra with 6:40 left and again, 42-26, on jumper by Fowler with 3:35 remaining. The Lady Raiders successfully worked the clock from there and wound up with a 19-point win.
Waynesburg's full-court pressure forced a slew of turnovers and kept Frazier from getting into any continuity on offense.
"We have to play to our strengths," coach Sarra said. "We're small but we're quick so we've got to take advantage of that. We have a lot of people that can defend on the ball and put pressure on the ball."
Sarra was pleased with Fowler's sparkling performance.
"She had a good game," he said. "She came off the bench today, hit a couple shots, sparked us, had some good steals. She played well. We expect that from her. She's one of our senior leaders.
"We had a lot of people who contributed. They played hard."
Frazier could muster little offense behind Twigg. The Lady Commodores' second-leading scorer was Delaney Warnick with four points.
Even so, first-year coach Winston Shaulis was happy to see his team reach the championship game with a win over Propel Montour on Friday.
"It was a big confidence booster," Shaulis said. "All we look for and ask for is that we're competitive on both offense and defense. All it takes for us is doing the simple things and the fundamental things correctly. We just had a couple miscues that really bit us tonight."
Joining Fowler on the all-tournament team were teammate Miller, Carmichaels' Kylie Sinn and Sophia Zalar, Frazier's Twigg and Kaelyn Shaporka, and Propel Montour's Kahrjah Washington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.