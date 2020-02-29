Waynesburg Central brought 12 wrestlers to the WPIAL Class AAA Championships and the dozen remained alive after the first night of competition.
The Raiders' Cole Homet (132), Luca Augustine (160), Mac Church (106), Rocco Welsh (126), and Wyatt Henson 138) all advanced through to the semifinals.
Colton Stoneking (145), Darnell Johnson (182), Eli Makel Bout (170), Nate Jones (113), Nate Stephenson (152), Noah Tustin (195), and Ryan Howard (285) remain alive in the consolation round.
Connellsville has eight wrestlers remaining in regional tournament.
Casper Hinklie (160), Jace Ross (120), Jared Keslar (145), and Mason Prinkey (113) will wrestle in the semifinals.
The Falcons' Chad Ozias (106), Dakoda Rodgers (182), George Shultz (152) and Zach Bigam (132) are alive in the consolations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.