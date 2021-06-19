Waynesburg scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally for a 10-9 victory over visiting Belle Vernon Friday night in Fayette County American Legion Baseball League action.
The winning run scored with two outs.
Belle Vernon battled back to take a 9-6 lead in the bottom of the seventh.
Belle Vernon held leads of 2-0, 4-2, 4-3 and 5-3 in the game. Waynesburg moved into the lead for the first time with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning for a 6-5 advantage.
Mason Switalski pitched the seventh inning to earn the win. He allowed two runs on three hits.
Logan Higgins started for Waynesburg and lasted six innings. He allowed seven runs on eight hits with four walks and four strikeouts.
The Stephensons, Trent and Trevor, combined for five hits, three RBI and five runs scored. Switalski, Ben Chropak, Trent Zupper and Johnathan Riley all had two hits.
Brandon Mastin took the loss, pitching the final 1.2 innings with four runs allowed on six hits. He walked one and struck out two. Zach Kutek started and went five innings. He gave up six runs (one earned) on eight hits with no walks and five strikeouts.
Xander Zilka, Donovan VonFradenburgh and Dan Olbrys all tripled for Belle Vernon. Zilka finished with three hits, one RBI and two runs scored. Max Kostelnik finished with two singles, two RBI and a run scored.
Smithfield-Fairchance 7, Charleroi 6 -- Smithfield-Fairchance regained the lead with two runs in the top of the sixth inning and Trey Coville made the advantage stand for a road victory at Charleroi.
Smithfield-Fairchance scored two runs in the top of the first inning and another in the second, but Charleroi tied the game with three runs in the bottom of the third inning.
The visitors scored a single run in the top of the fourth inning and Charleroi matched the run in the bottom of the inning. Smithfield-Fairchance regained the lead with a run in the top of the sixth inning, but Charleroi pulled into the lead with two runs in the bottom of the inning.
Jerrett Dempsey and Ben Diamond both had two doubles for the visitors. Diamond led the way with three RBI. Nick Pegg finished with a triple and single, and Dylan Shea doubled.
Remington Lessman led Charleroi with a double, single and three RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.