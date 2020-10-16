Waynesburg won the final two games to survive a five-set battle at Frazier and remain atop the Section 3-AA standings in girls volleyball action Thursday night.
The Lady Raiders (10-0) won by scores of 19-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-18 and 15-8.
The third-place Lady Commodores (7-3, 8-4) had their section winning streak snapped at seven.
Jensyn Hartman led Frazier with 28 kills and added 19 assists. Alexis Lovis totaled 31 assists and 13 service points, Makenna Stefanik contributed 18 digs and 13 service points, Jordin Brundege added 32 digs and Abby Scott chipped in with three blocks.
The Lady Commodores travel to second-place Carmichaels on Tuesday.
Uniontown 3, Belle Vernon 1 — Uniontown fended off Belle Vernon to earn a tough Section 3-AAA win.
Scores were 25-19, 20-25, 27-25 and 25-22.
Gianna Anderson had 20 digs, Kirsten Brooks notched four kills and Sarah Bury added five service points for the Lady Leopards (1-9).
The Lady Raiders (2-8, 4-8) were coming off a 3-0 loss to Laurel Highlands by scores of 25-16, 25-22 and 25-16. Tyannah Eddings led Uniontown with nine assists and five digs, Jada McCargo had 22 digs and Summer Hawk added eight digs.
Mapletown 3, West Greene 0 — Mapletown rolled past West Greene in a Section 2-A match by scores of 25-17, 25-14 and 25-6.
Sadie McCann rang up 10 digs, five kills, five blocks and two aces and Taylor Dusenberry totaled eight kills, five digs and two blocks for the fourth-place Lady Maples (6-5), who are now 1/2 game behind the third-place Lady Pioneers (6-4).
Mapletown also got 10 kills and three aces from Krista Wilson, 26 assists, eight digs and two aces from Macee Cree, 15 digs, five kills and three aces from Ella Menear, and 14 digs and three aces from Riley Pekar.
California 3, Jefferson-Morgan 1 — California solidified its hold on second place in Section 2-A with a four-set win at Jefferson-Morgan.
The Lady Trojans (9-2) won by scores of 25-18, 25-15, 19-25 and 25-13.
Elaina Nicholson paced California with nine kills and eight digs. Ca’Mari Walden added five kills and seven digs for the Lady Trojans, who also got 13 digs, four kills and two aces from Tayla Pascoe, 12 digs and one ace from Jordyn Cruse, and 11 digs and two aces from Jenna DeFranco.
Anna Uveges had 10 kills for the Lady Rockets (4-6, 4-6), who also got six kills and three blocks from Savannah Kramer, six kills and eight digs from Madison Wright, 16 digs from Abby Ankrom, nine assists from Nevaeh Dudas and eight assists from Kayla Larkin.
Carmichaels 3, Beth-Center 0 — Emma Hyatt registered nine kills, nine service points and three aces as Carmichaels swept past Beth-Center in a Section 3-AA match.
The second-place Lady Mikes (9-1, 10-1) remain one game in back of front-running Waynesburg.
Emma Holaren contributed 14 assists and three aces for Carmichaels, which also got eight assists from Alexandra McGee, seven kills from Beth Cree, eight service points from Sydney Kuis, 12 digs from Kendall Ellsworth and 11 digs from Nicole Ludrosky.
The Lady Bulldogs (2-6) got 13 kills from Noelle Hunter, 28 assists from Zoey Sussan, five kills from Jen Zelenick and eight digs from Jessica Samol.
Montour 3, Ringgold 0 — Montour beat visiting Ringgold in a non-section match by scores of 25-10, 25-6 and 25-12.
Lacey Kalinowski and Zoey Mundorff led the Lady Rams (2-8) in kills and Alyssa Connolly paced the team in assists.
