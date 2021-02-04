Trinity's Jarrett Hatfield and Angelina Cecchine were perfect Wednesday afternoon, but Waynesburg Central's aim was just a bit truer for a 796-48x-794-59x victory in a non-section rifle match.
Hatfield and Cecchine shared medalist honors with 100-10x.
Talia Tuttle led the way for the Raiders with a score of 100-8x. Hannah Heldreth (100-7x), Grace Kalsey (100-6x), Maddie Simpson (100-4x), and Savannah Cumberledge (100-3x) also scored 100.
Taylor Burnfield (99-8x), Riley Reese (99-5x), and Zach Wilson (98-7x) closed out the scoring for Waynesburg. Bryce Bedilion (98-5x) and Taylor Wasson (98-5x) did not count in the final tally.
Girls basketball
McGuffey 46, Brownsville 44 -- The Lady Falcons' late rally came up a basket short in a Section 2-AAA loss to the visiting Lady Highlanders.
Brownsville (0-2, 0-3) trailed 35-30 entering the final eight minutes and then outscored the visitors, 14-11.
McGuffey (4-0, 4-1) came out of the gate fast, leading 20-5 after the first quarter. Brownsville cut the gap to 25-23 at halftime.
Emma Seto led Brownsville with a game-high 22 points. Aubri Hogsett added 11.
Keira Nicolella paced McGuffey with 21 points. Abby Donnelly and Claire Redd both finished with 10 points.
West Greene 68, Mapletown 21 -- The Lady Pioneers led 26-3 after the first quarter and 49-14 at halftime to cruise to a Section 2-A road victory at Mapletown.
Jersey Wise led West Greene (4-0, 7-2) with a game-high 20 points. Anna Durbin (13), Elizabeth Brudnock (12), and Katie Lampe (10) also finished in double figures.
Krista Wilson scored nine points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Lady Maples (2-1, 3-1).
Avella 53, Jefferson-Morgan 24 -- The Lady Eagles returned home from Jefferson-Morgan with a Section 2-A victory.
Avella improves to 3-2 in the section and 5-4 overall. The Lady Rockets slip to 1-6 in the section and 1-9 overall.
Frazier 53, Monessen 44 -- The Lady Commodores broke open a tied game in the fourth quarter for a non-section victory at Monessen.
Frazier (2-6) outscored the Lady Greyhounds in the final eight minutes, 14-5.
Delaney Warnick and Kendall Shaporka led the way for Frazier. Warnick scored 19 points, grabbed eight rebounds, had one steal and blocked a shot. Shaporka finished with 13 points, five rebounds and one steal.
Sydney Caterino paced Monessen (5-3) with 11 points. Mercedes Majors added nine.
Yough 45, Bentworth 18 -- The Lady Cougars made the most of their road trip to Washington County with a non-section victory.
Yough (3-6) led 10-2, 23-6 and 30-10 at the quarter breaks.
The Lady Cougars' Laney Gerdich had game-scoring honors with 13 points. Mikahla Chewing added 12.
Amber Sallee and Laura Vittone shared scoring honors for the Lady Bearcats (1-10) with six points apiece.
Gateway 57, Belle Vernon 47 -- The Lady Gators pulled into the lead at halftime, and maintained the advantage over the final 16 minutes for a non-section victory over the visiting Lady Leopards.
Gateway (3-6) outscored Belle Vernon in the second half, 27-24.
Viva Kreis paced the Lady Leopards (5-4) with 15 points. Preleigh Colditz added 11.
The Lady Gators' Dynasty Shegog scored a game-high 23 points. Alexis Margolis finished with 16.
Charleroi 53, Mount Pleasant 42 -- The Lady Cougars held off visiting Mount Pleasant for a non-section victory.
Charleroi improves to 3-6 overall, while the Lady Vikings go to 4-5.
Boys basketball
Frazier 62, Carmichaels 53 -- The Commodores had four players finish in double figures for a Section 4-AA road victory over the Mikes.
Frazier (4-1, 7-3) led 20-11, 31-24 and 45-37 at the quarter breaks.
Luke Santo and Colton Arison both scored 14 points to pace the Commodores. Owen Newcomer finished with 13 points and Noah Oldham added 12. Chase Hazelbaker pulled down 12 rebounds.
Mike Stewart scored a game-high 16 points for the Mikes (2-3, 5-4). Drake Long and Nate Swaney added 12 points each.
Chartiers-Houston 57, Waynesburg Central 46 -- The Raiders led 19-15 after the first quarter and 29-27 at halftime, but were unable to hold the lead for a non-section road loss to the Bucs.
Chartiers-Houston (4-8) held a 30-17 scoring advantage in the second half.
Chase Henkins scored a game-high 21 points for Waynesburg (2-9). Jacob Mason added 12.
Lucas Myers paced the Bucs with 18 points. Ahlijhah Vaden added 16.
Upper St. Clair 89, Yough 40 -- The Panthers breezed to a non-section win over the visiting Cougars.
Upper St. Clair improves to 9-1 overall, while Yough slips to 2-7.
Women's basketball
Grove City 67, Waynesburg 51 -- The Wolverines outscored the visiting Yellow Jackets in the final quarter, 25-21, to hold on for a home victory in the Presidents Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
Grove City led 14-10 after the first quarter and 31-17 at halftime. Waynesburg closed the gap to 42-30 after the third quarter.
Andrea Orlosky led Waynesburg with 18 points, including 6-for-6 from the foul line. Abigail Green had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Marley Wolf also scored 11 points.
Kat Goetz (10 points, 12 rebounds) and Allison Podkul (10 points, 10 rebounds) both had double-doubles for Grove City. Jess Bown led with 14 points and Emma Vezzosi was also in double figures with 10 points. Nina Cano pulled down 10 rebounds.
Wrestling
Albert Gallatin 34, Jefferson-Morgan 24 -- The teams took a break from section competition with the Colonials securing a non-section win over the visiting Rockets.
Albert Gallatin's Landon Conroy secured an 11-2 major decision at 145 pounds over Adam McAnany. Tyler Frezzell followed at 152 pounds with a pin in 2:19.
The Colonials' Richard Cartwright pinned James Larkin in 3:45 at 172 pounds, and Shawn Loring capped the match with a fall at 285 pounds over Mason Sisler in 1:30.
The Rockets' Chase Frameli (132) and Grant Hathaway (138) won by decision. Hudson Guesman (120), Moriah Davis (126) and Brayland Sekura (215) received forfeits.
Alexander Simon (113) and Chase Theodori (160) received forfeits for Albert Gallatin.
