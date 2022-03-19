The Waynesburg softball team ran their winning streak to five games Friday afternoon with a non-conference doubleheader sweep against visiting Penn State DuBois.
The Yellow Jackets won the opener, 4-1, and completed the sweep with a 15-4 win in the second game.
Sydney Wilson (4-1) went the distance in the first game, allowing three singles and striking out 12.
Dilyn Roberts went 2-for-3 in the opener.
Waynesburg (10-3) had a strong start in the second game with four runs in the first inning, three more in the second and eight in the third inning.
Ella Brookman paced the offense with a double, triple, two runs and four RBI. She was also the winning pitcher, allowing three earned runs on six hits with two walks and a strikeout.
Kiana Bagnell went 2-for-2 with two walks and three runs scored. Brin Hunter was also 2-for-2 with a double, RBI and two runs scored. Mackenzie Kearns finished with two hits, two RBI and a run scored. Kayla Gratton drove in two runs and scored twice.
College baseball
Penn State Fayette 9, Allegany College (Md.) 1 -- The Lions scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning for a non-conference home victory.
Penn State Fayette added a solo run in the bottom of the second inning and four more in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Cade Warrick led the home team with a double, single, five RBI and two runs scored. Nate Zimcosky finished with a double, two singles, two runs scored and an RBI. Dylan Bohna belted a solo home run. Andrew Despot and Kade Musgrove both had a pair of singles.
Christopher Rendulic went the distance for the win, allowing one run on six hits with one walk and 10 strikeouts.
