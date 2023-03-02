Waynesburg Central’s Mac Church, Rocco Welsh and Eli Makel all received No. 1 seeds in the PIAA Southwest Regional/WPIAL Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championships.
The tournament begins Friday at Canon-McMillan High School and finishes on Saturday.
The top four finishers advance to the PIAA Championships in Hershey on March 9-11.
Church (28-2) is seeded first at 132 pounds as he looks to successfully defend his WPIAL title at the weight.
Welsh (35-0) is the No. 1 seed at 172 pounds and is the defending champion at the weight. Makel (39-3) is seeded No. 1 at 215 pounds.
The Raiders’ Brody Evans (25-10) is seeded second at 189 pounds and Nate Jones (28-0) is the No. 4 seed at 152 pounds.
Connellsville’s Jacob Layton (23-9) is the No. 2 seed at 121 pounds, while teammate Lonzy Vielma (28-11) is seeded fourth at 139 pounds.
Ringgold’s Jake Conroy (36-2) received the No. 4 seed at 189 pounds.
Waynesburg’s Ky Szewczyk (5, 114, 34-10) and Jake Stephenson (6, 160, 17-12), and Connellsville’s Evan Petrovich (5, 127, 32-7), Gabriel Ruggieri (7, 133, 28-10), Chad Jesko (7, 145, 22-15), Ethan Ansell (6, 152, 18-6), and Ty Gallis (7, 285, 23-13) were also seeded.
