Waynesburg University took control in the second quarter and cruised to a 93-58 Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) victory over Geneva on Wednesday at Rudy Marisa Fieldhouse.
The Yellow Jackets (4-8, 5-16) had a 26-22 lead after the first quarter, and outscored the Golden Tornadoes, 18-5, in the second for a 44-27 halftime advantage. Waynesburg had a 24-14 edge in the third and had a 25-17 advantage in the fourth.
The Yellow Jackets’ Andrea Orlosky had 25 points on 10 field goals and was 5 of 9 at the foul line. Teammate Alli Delany added 22 and Brooke Fuller 16.
Lauren Tipton had 25 points on 10 field goals and was 5 of 8 from the line for Geneva (1-10, 2-16).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.