Waynesburg Central defeated Frazier, 3-1, in a Section 3-AA girls volleyball battle Tuesday night.
Jensyn Hartman led the Lady Commodores with 21 kills, Alexis Lovis recorded 23 assists and Jordin Brundege had 28 digs. Frazier also got 12 service points from Maddie Stefancik, 13 digs from Makenna Stefanik and four blocks from Braylin Salisbury.
