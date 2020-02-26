Waynesburg's run through the Presidents' Athletic Conference tournament came to an end in the quarterfinals Wednesday night with a 76-60 loss at Westminster.
The Titans (20-6) led 39-20 at halftime, but the visiting Yellow Jackets battled back in the third quarter with a 26-13 advantage to cut the gap to 52-46.
Westminster then put the game away with a 24-14 fourth quarter.
Andrea Orlosky and Alli DeLaney shared scoring honors for Waynesburg (8-19) with 15 points apiece. Brooke Fuller had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Magen Polczynski scored a game-high 20 points for Westminster. Camden Hergenrother finished with 18 points. Kayla Bennett added 13. Alazia Greaves had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Emily Fromknecht pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds.
California (Pa.) 63, Mercyhurst 47 -- The Vulcans won every quarter for a PSAC West Conference road victory.
California (14-7, 20-7) led 17-10, 34-24 and 48-37 at the quarter breaks.
Olivia Hudson led the Vulcans with a game-high 18 points. Bianca Jasper finished with 16 points. DJ Hahn added 11.
Lauren Lapertosa paced the Lakers (7-14, 7-20) with 11 points.
Washington & Jefferson 65, Chatham 55 -- The Presidents advanced to the PAC semifinals with a victory over the visiting Cougars.
Washington & Jefferson (17-9) advances to play top-seeded Saint Vincent on Friday.
Alie Seto once again led the way for the Presidents with her eighth double-double of the season. The Brownsville graduate scored 19 points, grabbed 17 rebounds, had four steals and dished out four assists. Seto has scored in double figures in 24 of the Presidents' 26 games.
Men's basketball
Mercyhurst 61, California (Pa.) 56 -- The Lakers connected on 11-31 3-point attempts for a PSAC West Conference victory over the visiting Vulcans.
Both teams made 22 field goals, but Mercyhurst (16-5, 18-7) had the advantage from long range with California making just 5-of-23 attempts.
Brent Pegram led the way for the Vulcans (14-7, 18-9) with a game-high 25 points and nine rebounds. Jermaine Hall Jr. added 13 points.
Cameron Gross paced the Lakers with 12 points. MiyKah McIntosh added 11.
