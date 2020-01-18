Waynesburg jumped out to a 23-7 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in hammering visiting Thiel, 93-40, in a PAC women's basketball game Saturday.
Alli Delaney and Brooke Fuller topped a group of five double-digit scorers for the Yellow Jackets (3-13, 2-5) with 20 and 10 points, respectively. Fuller also had a game-high 11 rebounds and Andrea Orlosky added 10 rebounds as Waynesburg had a dominating 67-30 advantage on the boards.
The Yellow Jackets led 49-21 at halftime and 70-27 after three periods.
Rachel Breckenridge led the Bison (0-15, 0-7) with 10 points.
Kacey Kastroll scored 14 points for Waynesburg, Leighton Croft had11 and Erin Joyce contributed 10 with seven assists.
