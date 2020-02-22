Waynesburg Central had eight wrestlers advance to the finals of the Section 4-AAA wrestling tournament Saturday and five won titles at Chartiers Valley High School.
The Raiders’ Cole Homet (132), Luca Augustine (160), Noah Tustin (195), Rocco Welsh (126), and Wyatt Henson (138) all won section crowns and a berth into the WPIAL Class AAA Individual Wrestling Championships this weekend.
Colton Stoneking (145), Darnell Johnson (182), and Mac Church (106) placed second, and Eli Makel (170), Nate Jones (113), Nate Stephenson (152), and Ryan Howard (285) all finished third.
Connellsville had a strong performance at the Section 2-AAA tournament at Thomas Jefferson with four champions and four runners-up.
Chad Ozias (106), Mason Prinkey (113), Jace Ross (120), and Jared Keslar (145) earned the top step on the awards stand. Hunter Claycomb (126), George Shultz (152), Casper Hinklie (160), and Dakoda Rodgers (182) all had second-place finishes.
The Falcons’ Zach Bigam finished third at 132 pounds. Dennis Nichelson secured fifth place and the final berth into the district championship with a victory by disqualification at 170 pounds. Teammate Seth Kuhns placed fifth at 220 pounds.
Ringgold’s Jacob Duncan won the title at 152 pounds against the Falcons’ Shultz. Noah Mimidis placed fourth at 113 pounds.
Belle Vernon’s Cole Weightman won the section title at 220 pounds. The Leopards’ Logan Hoffman placed third at 160 pounts, while Xoren Radusewicz (113), Nate Farley (285), and Jack Bryer (195) finished fifth.
Albert Gallatin’s Shawn Loring lost in the finals at 285 pounds. The Colonials’ Grant Lindsey was third at 120 pounds.
