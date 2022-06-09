Laurel Highlands' baseball team is breaking new ground with its PIAA quarterfinal appearance today.
West Greene's softball team, on the other hand, has been down this path many times before.
The Mustangs and Lady Pioneers both face familiar foes as they try to advance into the Final Four of the state playoffs.
Laurel Highlands takes on WPIAL champion West Mifflin in a 4 p.m. Class AAAA game at Greater Latrobe High School. West Greene plays DuBois Central Catholic in a 3 p.m. Class A game at Slippery Rock University.
Both teams will likely feature a starting line with five seniors in Joe Chambers, Alex McClain, Ben Diamond, Carson D'Amico and Braeden McKnight for Laurel Highlands and Anna Durbin, Olivia Kiger, BreAnn Jackson, Katie Lampe and Kiley Meek for West Greene.
The Titans (19-3) also won the Section 3 crown ahead of second-place LH thanks to a season-opening doubleheader sweep of the Mustangs (17-7) at West Mifflin by scores of 7-4 and 5-1. Laurel Highlands went 9-1 in section play the rest of the way.
West Greene (15-4) is in the Elite Eight of the state for the sixth season in a row and this will be the fifth time it has faced the Lady Cardinals (20-3) with the four previous meetings coming in the semifinals. The Lady Pioneers are 3-1 in those games with wins in 2016 (5-2), 2017 (9-5) and last year (12-1) and the loss coming in 2019 (3-2).
The Mustangs upended highly-ranked Erie Cathedral Prep, 4-3, in the first round of the PIAA playoffs to notch the program's first state win ever. West Mifflin defeated Somerset, 6-1, to reach the quarterfinals.
Although they were jubilant after their win over the Ramblers, LH players were already looking for more afterwards.
"We want to try to keep rolling now and get the next one," said Mustangs second baseman Frank Kula, whose two-run single provided the difference in the win over Erie Cathedral Prep.
If there was any chance at a Laurel Highlands letdown following its landmark win, today's opponent will clearly offset that, according to Mustangs coach Brad Yohman.
"We enjoyed an incredible win on Monday but we've reset and refocused on this game now and it definitely helps that it's West Mifflin," Yohman said. "It generates a little extra motivation.
"We've got an opportunity not only to play a team that got us twice this year and kind of redeem ourselves there but also you get a chance to knock off the WPIAL champs."
Yohman sees both teams as having evolved since their twinbill.
"You kind of go through ups and downs as the season progresses, some guys start slow and finish strong and vice versa," Yohman said. "I believe both teams are a bit different now than they were back in April and that you'll see some different things from each side but of course you'll also see some similar things from the first time around."
The other quarterfinal pits District 3 champion East Pennsboro against WPIAL runner-up Montour in a 3 p.m. game at Mt. Aloysius College. The winners will meet in the semifinals on Monday. Montour beat LH in the WPIAL semifinals, 4-2, before the Mustangs knocked off Knoch in the third-place consolation game, 4-3.
West Greene, which came up short in its bid for a sixth straight WPIAL title in a 3-2 loss to Union, held off District 6 champion Conemaugh Valley in the first round of the PIAA playoffs, 9-8. DuBois defeated the third-place team out of the WPIAL in Greensburg Central Catholic, 4-2, in its first round contest.
"We had a great effort in the WPIAL final. We just came up a little bit short," Lady Pioneers coach Bill Simms said. "It was nice to see us rebound with an unfamiliar opponent, going to their place on a long drive and playing well enough to win."
As for playing DuBois once again, Simms said, "If nothing else it's worth noting the success of both programs to see us meet each other this late in the season so many times. I think it speaks volumes about the girls we've had coming through and that they've had come through."
Simms hasn't watched much film of the Lady Cardinals, preferring to go by word of mouth.
"We don't have a Major League Baseball advanced scouting system where somebody's going two series ahead watching who you might get," Simms said with a chuckle. "You call around. They just played Greensburg Central and I got some input from their coach."
Scouting reports can be overrated sometimes, according to Simms.
"All that can be boiled down to how you play that day," Simms said. "You can have the best scouting report in the world but if you don't play well, that doesn't mean much. If you don't have any scouting report at all and you play lights out, you're probably going to win anyhow.
"We kind of focus more on how we play than anything. I love my team. We don't have any five-star recruits going to Texas or Florida State or UCLA but we've got a lot of girls who want to try to win and they work hard."
Union faces District 10 champion Saegertown in the other semifinal at 1 p.m. also at Slippery Rock. The winners will clash in the semifinals on Monday.
