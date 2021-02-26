LEISENRING -- Connellsville was unable to hold a third period lead when the Falcons played Elizabeth Forward on Feb. 1, eventually losing in a shootout.
The two teams met Thursday night at The Ice Mine, and it was deja vu all over again when the Warriors tied the game late in the third period and scored the winner in overtime for a 3-2 victory in a key PIHL Class B South Division game.
Connellsville (7-4-0-3) remains alone in third place with 17 points, sitting three points behind Carrick and three points ahead of the Warriors (7-7-0-0).
Elizabeth Forward's Sean Weber tied the game back on Feb. 1 when he scored with 2:49 left in the game.
Weber was again the key goal scorer for the Warriors when he tied the game with 4:17 remaining after the Falcons were unable to clear the puck from their defensive zone.
Weber then netted the game-winner 2:08 into overtime when he slipped the puck over the right shoulder Connellsville goalie Alex Mitchell. The game-winning goal was the only lead held by Elizabeth Forward.
"This was a character win against a gritty team," praised Elizabeth Forward coach John Zeiler.
The Warriors' Zach Motil tied the game at 1-1 with 3:22 left in the second period. Motil drilled a backhand shot top shelf over Mitchell's glove hand.
As with the first time the teams met, Connellsville coach Ray Brown felt the difference in the game was holding mistakes to a minimum.
"We're pretty even teams. The team that made less mistakes was going to win," said Brown. "We had some breakdowns and got out of position.
"We played well defensively. They took advantage of our mistakes."
Connellsville scored the only goal of the first period when Zak Koslosky's shot/pass from along the goal line to the left of Elizabeth Forward goalie Gabe Mears found its way to Garrett Mears, who redirected the puck into the net.
Milan Deffibaugh took advantage of an Elizabeth Forward mistake to give the Falcons the lead at 2-1 with 2:39 left in the second period. Deffibaugh intercepted a clearing pass along the blue line, skated down the high slot and his shot found its way past Mears.
Brown said the goal perked up the Falcons.
"It's tough sometimes to keep kids going. They were a little tired," said Brown, adding, "The goal picked them up."
Zeiler and his staff used the break between the second and third periods to settle down -- and straighten out -- the Warriors.
"This was a tough game. Connellsville is a good team," said Zeiler. "Their fans are wild. We were flustered with the fans.
"Between the second and third periods, assistant coach Alec (Searles) let them have it. I didn't say anything."
The game got chippy in the second period with nine minor penalties called and one misconduct assessed.
Both coaches praised the play of the goalies. Mitchell made 21 saves, while Myers turned aside 24 shots.
"Their goalie was tough. We weren't getting enough traffic in front of him," said Zeiler.
As for his goalie, Zeiler said, "Gabe played a great game. He played with confidence. The team notices that and responds."
"Alex did a good job. He made some nice saves," Brown said of his goaltender.
Elizabeth Forward has four scheduled games remaining, home games with Trinity (March 11) and Morgantown (March 22) and away games at Carrick (March 8) and Wilmington (March 29).
"The Trinity game is a must win," said Zeiler.
Connellsville hosts Neshannock (March 2) and travels to Wilmington (March 9). The Falcons were actually scheduled to play Morgantown Thursday, but sports in West Virginia are not scheduled to resume until Monday.
"I'm not sure what they're going to do with Morgantown," said Brown.
The Class B Division playoffs are set to begin on April 5 and the semifinals begin on April 12. The top four teams based on point percentage per game in each division advance to the playoffs. The first round has the top two teams from the North Division playing the third and fourth teams from the South, and the Nos. 1-2 teams in the South facing the Nos. 3-4 teams from the North.
The higher seeded team will be designated the home team but games will not necessarily be scheduled at the home team's rink.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.