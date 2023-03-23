Charleroi scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning Wednesday for a 5-2 non-section victory against visiting Frazier.
The Lady Cougars scored a run in the bottom of the first inning. The Lady Commodores pulled into a 2-1 lead in the top of the fourth inning.
Sofia Celaschi allowed six hits, walked two and struck out 10 in the victory.
Charleroi's Ella Sypolt drove in two runs. Riley Jones and Leena Henderson both had two hits.
Jensyn Hartman and Maria Felsher both doubled for Frazier. Madison Bednar took the loss, allowing four earned runs on nine hits with three walks and three strikeouts.
Belle Vernon 4, Waynesburg Central 3 -- The Lady Leopards scored twice in the bottom of the first inning and two more in the bottom of the fourth inning for a non-section win against the visiting Lady Raiders.
Waynesburg Central (1-1) scored in the top of the first inning and a single run in the top of the third.
Olivia Kolowitz allowed 10 hits, walked three and struck out 10 for the win. She also had a single and double.
Lauren VanDivner doubled and drove in two runs for Belle Vernon (2-0). Maren Metikosh finished with a single and double. Gracie Sokol doubled and had an RBI. Talia Ross had a pair of singles.
Jefferson-Morgan 7, Beth-Center 0 -- Kayla Larkin shut out the Lady Bulldogs on three hits for a non-section home victory.
Larkin walked two and struck out eight, and also belted a home run.
K.J. McDaniel doubled for Beth-Center. Gianna Petersen took the loss, walking one, hitting one batter and striking out six.
Carmichaels 3, McGuffey -- Bailey Barnyak tossed a two-hitter and Ashton Batis drove in two runs to lead the Lady Mikes to a non-section home win.
Barnyak walked five and struck out 10. Ashton Batis finished with two singles and drove in two runs. Kaitlyn Waggett drove in the third run.
Carmichaels scored singles runs in the bottom of the third, fourth and fifth innings.
McKenna Crothers gave up five hits in the loss with one walk and eight strikeouts. Katelyn Henderson doubled for the Lady Highlanders.
Mapletown 16, Turkeyfoot Valley 6 -- The Lady Maples won their opening game of the season with a victory against the visiting Lady Rams.
High school baseball
Jefferson-Morgan 8, Trinity Christian (W.Va.) 7 -- The Rockets scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally for a non-section home win.
John Woodward had a run-scoring double in the first inning and finished 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBI. Freshman Dayten Marion picked up the win.
Will Hancox took the loss. Ryan Parker doubled for the visitors.
Charleroi 5, Ringgold 4 -- The Cougars rallied for the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning for a non-section win against the visiting Rams.
Charleroi scored twice in the bottom of the first inning, but Ringgold countered with two runs in each of the next two innings.
Charleroi tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the third inning.
Hunter Mamie had a single and double for Ringgold. Teammate Ashton Ray had a pair of doubles. Alex Kolano finished with two singles and an RBI.
Remy Lessman took the loss.
In other non-section action, Mapletown (1-1) shut out Turkeyfoot Valley, 15-0, Carmichaels defeated visiting Albert Gallatin, 4-1, Serra Catholic won at California, 11-7, and Beth-Center pounded Clairton, 24-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.