Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with thundershowers developing for the afternoon. High 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 42F. W winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.