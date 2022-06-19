The Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame made it official on Friday afternoon with the induction of the Class of 2022 at its golf outing and luncheon held at Pleasant Valley Golf Club.
Top vote-getter John Unice (Uniontown) headlined a group that also included Dan Andria (Fairchance-Georges), Carl Carbonara (Uniontown), Marissa Dugan (Albert Gallatin), Robin (Guerriere) Amend (Geibel Catholic), Kaitlyn Johnson (Uniontown), Ted Nypaver (South Union) and Wilbert Scott (Connellsville) along with deceased inductees Pat Bradley (St. John’s), Les Cohen (Uniontown) and Bobby Hlodan (Albert Gallatin).
Also inducted was the 2001 Brownsville boys basketball team which won the WPIAL Class AAA championship.
Unice, Andria, Carbonara, Dugan, Amend, Johnson and Nypaver were in attendance while representing the deceased were Hlodan's daughter Beth Corcoran, Bradley's bother Mike Bradley and Cohen's nephew Miles Cohen. Scott was unable to attend the ceremony.
Pete Logan, head coach of the 2001 Falcons, accepted the plaque for his team while several members who attended, including star forward and team leader George Lemon, received individual awards.
Hall of Fame Executive Chair/Co-Founder George Von Benko was the master of ceremonies of the event and was pleased with how it turned out.
"We were thrilled," Von Benko said. "First of all we had tremendous weather and a great golf outing with 96 golfers. Everybody seemed to have a great time on the golf course. Pleasant Valley has done a great job with their golf club. The staff down there did a great job. We were concerned because we were oversold but we didn't get any complaints about seating and everybody enjoyed the food.
"I think it was a great class, a very diverse class."
Von Benko was especially happy to see Unice inducted.
"One of the highlights for me was John Unice who I grew up with on the playgrounds where my aunt Ruby Laskey ran Lincoln View Playground," Von Benko said. "John was pretty special. I've known him for years and he was excited about it.
"John was part of that playground culture. It was a good incubator for all those great teams we had in our area. That's where you learned to play, on the playground. I remember going up there and there'd be five or six Division-1 players there at any given time.
"Unfortunately, that playground culture that was so prevalent when we were growing up is gone and will probably never come back."
The program included a short interview with each inductee or representative by Von Benko.
"Our new format I thought worked very well," said Von Benko after a second year being held at Pleasant Valley Golf Club. Last year's event included two classes of inductees after the event was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"When we knew started this new thing of combining the golf outing with the luncheon we really were in uncharted territory," Von Benko said. "People really seemed to enjoy this format. We had to cut it off because we were sold out. That all indicates to me that we've come back pretty strong.
"This is still a popular event in Fayette County."
Penn State Fayette had hosted the event for years but Von Benko said the Hall of Fame could no longer hold it there for economic reasons.
Von Benko also announced at the luncheon that Jim Cunningham was voted into the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
Cunningham earned nine letters at Connellsville (football, basketball, swimming and track & field), went on to star as a fullback at Pitt and played three seasons in the NFL for the Washington Redskins.
"We're so pleased that we have another one of our Hall of Fame members going into the state Hall of Fame on Oct. 29th," Von Benko said.
Also in attendance and honored at Friday's luncheon were several high school champions, including members of the Laurel Highlands WPIAL Class AAAAA boys basketball championship team and Brownsville junior Jolena Quarzo, who won five Class AA gold medals during the school year (WPIAL cross country, WPIAL and PIAA track & field 1,600 and 3,200). Quarzo broke her sister Gionna's state record in the 3,200.
Fayette County high school champions not in attendance were Rune Lawrence of Frazier (WPIAL and PIAA Class AA 172-pound wrestling gold medalist) and Jared Keslar of Connellsville (WPIAL and PIAA Class AAA 160-pound wrestling gold medalist).
Von Benko also noted Hall of Fame members who have died in the past year, including Jim "Happy" Ford, Donald "Doc" Franks, Robert "Bo" Scott and Hal Weightman, along with Hall of Fame contributor Randall Kramer.
Von Benko said the Hall of Fame will now look to the future.
"We'll hold a wrap-up luncheon in July," Von Benko said. "There's always ways of improving things. There are a couple things we might want to change around with the event, tweaks that we'll talk about.
"I want to thank our committee for all their hard work. Chris Cluss (Board Chairman) has been such a great help to the Hall of Fame with all he does. Our title sponsor United Bank continues to stand by us which is great. Plus we had other people who stepped up and made donations this year and I want to make sure they all know it's very much appreciated."
Von Benko encouraged others to think about joining the Hall of Fame ranks.
"We want to remind everybody that we still need support," Von Benko said. "We welcome more people to go online at our website, fayettecountysportshalloffame.com, and look for the membership form and join. With that you get to nominate and vote for our Hall of Fame and you get to vote for the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame, too.
"We'd love to see more people join."
