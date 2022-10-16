Former Connellsville High School, University of Pittsburgh and pro football standout Jim Cunningham was elated when he was informed that he was going to be inducted into Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame at this year’s induction on Oct. 29 in Reading.
“It is truly a great honor,” Cunningham stated. “This is the fifth Hall of Fame that I have been voted into. It’s been a long road and a very nice road.
“The Pennsylvania Hall of Fame is a big deal when you look at the people in that Hall of Fame. I’m just thrilled to death and pinch myself and think how did this happen? I’m thrilled to death no question about it.”
Cunningham was a typical western Pennsylvania football player — rock solid, hard working and tough as nails. He was from a different era of football and is proud of it.
Cunningham was a star at Connellsville High School and graduated in 1957. He was a highly sought after recruit.
“I could have gone to any school in the country,” Cunningham recalled. “Notre Dame, and I went up to Michigan State and even Oklahoma — I could have gone anywhere.”
Cunningham excelled in several sports at Connellsville.
“A lot of people don’t realize that I had the shot put record for I don’t know how many years and I had the basketball scoring record for a year or so. I was a four-letter winner,” Cunningham explained. “In fact I even got a letter swimming. I used to have to foul out of the basketball game to go down and swim for old Ed Spotts. I earned my letter. I don’t know if Ed ever put that letter in my school record. I asked him one time when we were golfing years later. But I don’t know if he ever did it. I won a varsity letter in swimming, three years in basketball, three years in football, and three years in track.”
Connellsville had some tough football teams during that period.
“My senior year you cannot believe the football team that we had, and the track team” Cunningham stated. “That year there was me and there was Bob Baker who took third in the 220 and second in the 100 in the state championships. We had Mike Johnson who broke the state record in the 440. The thing is I went to pro football and Wilbert Scott played in the NFL and ended up in Canada.”
Connellsville football was 4-6 in 1954, 7-2-1 in 1955 and 6-3 during Cunningham’s senior season in 1956. Cunningham scored 16 touchdowns as a junior in 1955, including four scores in a 35-7 win over Uniontown. In 1956 Cunningham tallied 14 touchdowns.
Cunningham’s road to athletic success was a difficult one.
“Who would have thought a snotty-nosed kid from the projects of Connellsville could get into the Pennsylvania Hall of Fame,” Cunningham said. “When I was in fourth grade I had rheumatic fever and we were very poor and my mom couldn’t take me to the doctor. My mom was a single parent and I was paralyzed for approximately for five to six months. I couldn’t walk, back then they didn’t have medicine for stuff like that.
“I finally got to see a doctor and found out what it was. He told my mom to massage my legs every day as long as you can and hopefully his heart will get better. She did that and the funny thing is they passed me in school. I think I missed about two months. Eventually my legs came back and little by little I was able to start walking and running. That was quite an experience for me.
“I worked my way up through high school. I wasn’t a scholar by any means, but I was the president of the student council when I was senior and made the National Honor Society, but I wasn’t a scholar. I worked very, very hard for my grades.”
Cunningham is grateful for the help he received along the way.
“We lived IN a three-family house when I was growing up,” Cunningham offered. “As I worked my way up in athletics the late Wally Schroyer took a liking to me. He held a county office at the time and he got my mom, my brother and I into the projects and that was a step up at that time. I fought my way into the projects and I fought my way out. Wally was like a second dad to me and he really took care of me growing up.”
Cunningham went on to play college football at Pitt, even though Schroyer was hoping he would play at Penn State.
“At the time in Connellsville Johnny Lujack was a Notre Dame graduate,” Cunningham recalled. “So folks in Connellsville wanted me to go to Notre Dame. My mom was very sick and a doctor at Pitt took an interest in my mom and we didn’t have money for this doctor, but this doctor took an interest and took my mother into Mercy Hospital for an operation and gave her 22 years more of life, and I thought to myself I got to go to Pitt for what this guy did for my mother and that was the reason I went to Pitt.”
He never regretted his decision to go to Pitt.
“It was great,” Cunningham stated. “Every game was sold out and it was just a different era. I played with some good players — Freddy Cox, Ed Sharockman and Bobby Clements. Those were good times.
Cunningham is proud of the fact that he played on teams that beat Notre Dame three years in a row.
“We beat them three years in a row in 1958-59 and 1960,” Cunningham said. “I scored two touchdowns in 1959 in a 28-13 victory. We beat them at Pitt Stadium and we beat them twice at Notre Dame.”
Cunningham was drafted by the Washington Redskins and the AFL New York Titans when he graduated and signed with Washington.
“The NFL had the security. I would have probably lasted longer if I had gone with the Titans,” said Cunningham.
He played three seasons in Washington.
Cunningham became a history teacher back in Connellsville and also taught at Uniontown and Laurel Highlands, but he wasn’t all through with football. He had a stint with the Wheeling Ironmen for five years. He was the Most Valuable Player in 1966.
Cunningham, 83, retired from teaching in 1998 and resides in Uniontown with his wife Norma.
He also became a college football official and is very proud of that.
“I was a college official and worked my way up,” Cunningham said. “I was in Division-I for six years.”
Cunningham is excited about entering the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.
“I’ve appreciated everything that the Fayette County Sports Hall of Fame has done for me,” Cunningham stated.
