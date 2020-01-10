Ten players scored in West Greene's 67-19 Section 2-A victory Thursday night over visiting Geibel Catholic.
Jersey Wise scored a game-high 18 points as West Greene improved to 5-0 in the section and 11-0 overall. Anna Durbin (17) and Elizabeth Brudnock (15) also finished in double figures.
Morgan Sandzimier led the Lady Gators (1-4, 1-8) with 10 points.
