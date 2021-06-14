The WPIAL and District 9 champions will match up in two of the PIAA softball semifinal games today with a spot in the state final on the line.
West Greene takes on a familiar foe in DuBois Central Catholic in a Class A match-up with a noon start at Slippery Rock University, while Mount Pleasant goes up against Punxsutawney in a Class AAA clash with a 1 p.m. start at Saint Francis University in Loretto.
The Lady Pioneers had their run at a third consecutive state championship stopped by DuBois Central (21-2) in a 3-2 loss on the same field in 2019. The Lady Cardinals went on to lose to Williams Valley in the final, 5-0.
West Greene has survived close battles with Shade, 5-4, and Cambridge Springs, 6-5 in 10 innings, to reach the PIAA final four for the fifth consecutive season. The win also clinched a fifth straight 20-win season for coach Bill Simms’ Lady Pioneers (20-2) who won state crowns in 2017 and 2018. West Greene has also won five consecutive district titles.
DuBois Central has knocked off Leechburg, 14-9, and Glendale, 9-2, to earn another meeting with West Greene.
Mount Pleasant (19-3) and Punxsutawney (11-10) have both won PIAA championships in recent years, the Lady Vikings in 2017 and the Lady Chucks in 2018 when they defeated Mount Pleasant in the semifinals, 3-1, also at Saint Francis.
The Lady Vikings, who won the 2016 Class AAAA WPIAL title in addition to a Class AAA district crown this year, have reached the PIAA final four for the fourth season in a row.
Mount Pleasant, coached by Chris Brunson, beat Bald Eagle Area in the first round, 4-0, and Avonworth in the quarterfinals, 3-0. In fact, the Lady Vikings have yet to allow a run in five postseason games, outscoring their opponents by a combined 36-0. They have surrendered a run since defeating McGuffey, 14-4, on May 12.
The Lady Chucks’ path to the semifinals included wins over Ellwood City, 4-3, and Cambria Heights, 6-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.