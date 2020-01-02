The honors kept rolling in for West Greene’s Ben Jackson with the senior named the co-PFN Coaches Select Class A Player of the Year.
The 6-1, 220-pound senior shared the honor and a first-team nod at running back with Farrell sophomore Anthony Stallworth (5-11, 185).
Jackson’s teammate Kolin Walker (6-1, 209) also received recognition with the senior named second team as a fullback.
Farrell’s Anthony Pegues was named the Class A Coach of the Year.
Yough junior CJ Waldier (6-1, 180) earned a spot on the Class AAA second team as a wide receiver. Teammate CJ Layne (6-1, 200) was also a second-team selection as an outside linebacker.
Elizabeth Forward junior Chase Whatton (6-4, 235) was rewarded for his strong play at defensive end with a first-team nod.
Other WPIAL players named to the Class A squad included Sto-Rox seniors Eric Wilson (6-3, 190, QB) and Amahd Pack (5-5, 150), Clairton senior Brendan Parsons (6-3, 170, QB), Union junior Aaron Gunn (6-3, 295, OG), Laurel junior Mitch Miles (6-4, 300, OT), and Jeannette seniors Justin Cramer (6-0, 218, M/ILB) and Jackson Pruitt (6-2, 190, CB) on the first team, and Clairton seniors Kenlein Ogletree (6-1, 185, WR) and Wayne Wade III (5-10, 155, CB), Jeannette senior Zach Crutchman (6-2, 240, OT), and Greensburg Central Catholic seniors Chase Pisula (6-1, 210, DE) and Luke Mazowiecki (5-10, 165, CB) on the second team.
Central Valley sophomore Sean Fitzsimmons (6-2, 273, DT) and Aliquippa seniors Elijah Mike (6-1, 310, DT) and Zuriah Fisher (6-3, 245, OLB) represented the WPIAL on the Class AAA first team, while Central Valley juniors Ameer Dudley (6-0, 175) and Miles Walker (5-10, 160, CB) and Burrell senior Seth Fischbach (6-1, 190) were named to the second team.
Wyoming Area’s Dom DeLuca was named the Class AAA Player of the Year, while his coach Randy Spencer received top coaching honors.
Gateway junior Derrick Davis (6-1, 190, RB) and senior Tui Faumuina-Brown (6-3, 210, TE), Upper St. Clair junior David Pantelis (6-0, 182, WR), Mars senior Michael Carmody (6-7, 300, OT), Franklin Regional senior Anthony Bonacci (6-1, 265, C), Baldwin junior Dorien Ford (6-4, 287, DT), and Peters Twp. junior Corban Hondru (6-1, 225, M/ILB) were honored on the Class AAAAA first team, while Penn-Trafford senior Gabe Dunlap (6-0, 180, QB) and junior Ethan Carr (6-3, 165, WR), Peters Twp. senior Josh Casilli (6-1, 185, WR) and junior Donovan McMillon (6-2, 185, S), Moon senior Brenden Luffey (6-2, 285, DT) and sophomore Ben Bladel (5-11, 220, DE), McKeesport senior Deamontea Diggs (6-6, 230, DE), and Franklin Regional senior Justin Johns (6-1, 225, M/ILB) received second team recognition.
Cocalico’s Noah Palm was the Class AAAAA Player of the Year and Cheltenham’s Ryan Nase received Coach of the Year honors.
