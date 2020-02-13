Jonathan Guth
West Greene’s Sheyann Watson moved to the top of the podium on Thursday at the WPIAL Individual Rifle Championships at Mt. Lebanon/Dormont Sportsmen’s Club after placing fourth a year ago.
Watson, who had a score of 200-20x, beat Butler’s Andrew Arbanas, who shot a 200-19x. She had three perfect center shots.
Watson was seventh in the state last year. The Waynesburg Sportsmen’s Association has now produced the last three gold medalists with Waynesburg Central’s Selena Phillips winning in 2018 and 2019.
“Absolutely,” Watson said of shooting a perfect score. “You can’t get much better than perfect.”
Watson missed winning the Dave Cramer Award for perfect shooting throughout section competition by missing only one shot in eight matches.
Watson admitted she had some butterflies before the competition.
“I was a little bit nervous,” said Watson. “But, when I got in there the nerves went away. It was just me shooting.
“I could tell I was on. The target looked good. I was comfortable. I felt good.”
Watson was still soaking in being the best shooter in the WPIAL.
“Right now, it means everything to me, especially since I started my freshman year,” said Watson.
The Pioneers’ D.J. Jones scored a 200-17x to finish in 10th place and qualify for the state championships.
Ruby Rittenhouse’s score of 200-17x put three West Greene shooters into the state tournament following a 12th-place finish. The top 17 medaled and qualified for states.
Waynesburg Central’s top finisher was Bryce Bedilion in 31st place after shooting 200-11x.
Yough’s Emma Geis finished with a score of 194-7x.
