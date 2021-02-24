West Greene and Southmoreland found out what paths they will have to take to reach another WPIAL girls basketball championship game.
Both the Lady Pioneers and Lady Scotties went undefeated in the regular season a year ago. Neither was perfect this year but both drew high seeds as the WPIAL released its playoff pairings Tuesday night.
West Greene is at No. 2 in Class 1A and received a first-round bye. The Lady Pioneers won't begin their quest to play in a fourth consecutive final until March 8 (6 p.m.) when they host either No. 7 Bishop Canevin or No. 10 Riverview.
Despite the high seed, West Greene coach Jordan Watson feels his team faces a surprisingly difficult path to the final.
"Any time you're a two seed you're probably not anticipating playing the defending Double-A champion (Bishop Canevin, which dropped to Class 1A this season) in the quarterfinals," Watson said with a chuckle. "We think Bishop Canevin is really good. Section 1 is the hardest section and we'll probably have to beat that whole section to win it, with Bishop, then Eden Christian and then Rochester."
Watson doesn't foresee a problem with his team receiving a first-round bye and the long layoff that comes with that.
"This is our fifth straight year of being a top-four seed and getting a bye," Watson said. "Four of those years we were either a one or a two. So were used to having a little time off like this."
Southmoreland was given the No 3 seed in the Class 4A bracket and hosts No. 14 Deer Lakes, 6 p.m. March 2.
West Greene fell to Rochester and the Lady Scotties lost to North Catholic in their respective district finals in 2020.
Waynesburg Central and Monessen were the next highest seeded local teams, both drawing No. 6 seeds. The Class 3A Lady Raiders host No. 11 East Allegheny, 6 p.m. March 3, while the Class 1A Lady Greyhounds host No. 11 Union, 6 p.m. March 4.
Albert Gallatin was placed at No. 13 in Class 5A and hosts No. 20 Greensburg Salem, 6 p.m. March 1.
Joining the Lady Colonials in the 5A bracket, all also with games on March 1, are No. 22 Connellsville (at No. 11 South Fayette), No. 23 Laurel Highlands (vs. No. 10 Oakland Catholic), No. 24 Uniontown (at No. 9 Penn Hills) and No. 26 Ringgold (at No. 8 Fox Chapel). Each game tips off at 6 p.m. except the Lady Rams' contest which begins at 8 p.m.
Joining Southmoreland in the 4A bracket, each also playing a 6 p.m. game on March 2, are No. 8 Elizabeth Forward (at No. 9 Central Valley), No. 10 Belle Vernon (at No. 7 Montour) and No. 11 Mount Pleasant (at No. 6 Freeport).
Joining Waynesburg in the 3A bracket are No. 10 Charleroi (at No. 7 Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m. March 3) and No. 17 Brownsville (vs. No. 16 Steel Valley, noon Saturday).
Two area teams will compete in the Class 2A bracket. No. 8 California hosts No. 9 Fort Cherry, 6 p.m. March 2, and No. 19 Frazier travels to No. 14 Chartiers-Houston, noon Saturday.
Joining the Lady Pioneers and Monessn in the 1A bracket, each with a 6 p.m. game on March 4, are No. 12 Mapletown (at No. 5 Clairton) and No. 13 Jefferson-Morgan (at No. 4 Aquinas Academy).
