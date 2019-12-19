West Greene continued its dominance in Section 2-A with a 62-11 victory over Jefferson-Morgan on Thursday at West Greene High School.
The Lady Pioneers (3-0, 7-0) had a 25-1 lead after the first quarter, and after outscoring the Lady Rockets, 18-4, in the second, West Greene had a 43-5 halftime advantage.
The Lady Pioneers had an 11-2 edge in the third quarter and an 8-4 advantage in the fourth.
West Greene’s Jersey Wise led all scorers with 20 points and teammate Elizabeth Brudnock chipped in with 13. Wise and Brudnock made three 3-pointers a piece.
Savannah Clark led Jefferson-Morgan (1-1, 1-4) in scoring with five points.
