When Beau Jackson was hired in February to take over the West Greene football program, it was as if it was his destiny.
A standout multisport athlete for the Pioneers, Jackson is a teacher in the district, and has blue and gold blood flowing through his veins.
Jackson, who had been an assistant at West Greene the last six years, takes over for Brian Hanson, who left West Greene after four years to take over at South Allegheny.
With his first season as head coach upon him, Jackson is excited to get things going after a solid offseason.
“I think things are going well and we are blessed that we didn’t have a lot of seniors last year,” said Jackson. “We have 10 seniors (this year), which is a big number for what we normally have.
“We have a lot of experience here. It is nice when the guys know what you are saying. I am fortunate that I have coached here for a while, and it makes it a smooth transition from assistant to head (coach).”
The Pioneers return 10 offensive starters, 11 on defense, and of the 13 different returning starters, even if they didn’t start on one side of the ball, they saw plenty of reps last season.
The returning offensive skill players include senior Lane Allison, senior running backs Colin Brady and John Lampe, a quartet of receivers with seniors Billy Whitlatch, Seth Burns and Cooper Chambers, plus junior Patrick Durbin, and a pair of tight ends, junior Parker Burns and senior Colten Thomas.
Sophomore Colin Whyte, junior Levi Smith, and seniors Kameron Tedrow and Brian Jackson return on both sides of the interior line.
Chambers, Lampe and Brady return at linebacker, while Burns, Whitlatch, Burns, Durbin and Allison are back in the secondary.
Jackson mentioned three other players who will get significant time, senior two-way lineman Nathan Black, freshman lineman Mason Ansell and freshman Caleb Lemmon, who will see time at running back and linebacker.
“With so many returning players, we look to have a good season,” said Jackson. “We expect to be a playoff team.”
The Pioneers play in the Tri-County South Conference, and Jackson broke down the competition.
“Monessen and Cal should be up there, and I think we will, too,” he said. “Beth-Center and Mapletown will be as well. Jefferson-Morgan, Carmichaels and Bentworth will also be tough.”
Jackson said that Brady, Lampe, Whitlatch, Brian Jackson, Whyte and Allison should be the top players on the team.
Last year, Brady rushed for 1,987 yards and 25 touchdowns on 158 carries, while Lampe gained 502 yards and three scores on 113 carries. Lampe also had 123 tackles, including 14 for a loss.
Allison threw for 581 yards and six touchdowns with Lampe leading a balanced receiving attack with 14 receptions for 192 yards and a score.
Despite having so many experienced players back, Jackson and his staff are doubling down on taking things one day at a time with the team, which has 30 players.
“We are looking to get better every single day, and we will take things day by day,” said Jackson. “We will attack today.
“We use the one percent per day approach that we want to get one percent better each day. If we do that, we will be 80 percent better by the end of the season.”
The Pioneers open the season in Week 0 at Cameron (W.Va.).
