Westminster earned a 73-58 Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) victory over Waynesburg University on Saturday at Westminster College.
The Titans (7-4, 12-8) had a 29-23 lead after the first half, and outscored the Yellow Jackets, 44-35, in the second.
Brennan Smith led Waynesburg (4-7, 4-16) in scoring with 17 points on six field goals, including three 3-pointers, and was 2 of 2 at the foul line. Teammate Isaiah Alonzo added 15 points on five field goals and was 5 of 6 at the line.
Westminster’s Dylan O’Hara had a game-high 29 points. The Titans’ Blake Payne added 11 and Josh Hutcherson put in 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.