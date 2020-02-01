Westminster used a nine-point advantage in the second quarter en route to a 76-72 Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) victory over Waynesburg University on Saturday at Westminster College.
The Yellow Jackets (3-8, 4-16) had a 15-12 lead after the first quarter before the Titans (10-1, 17-3) outscored the visitors, 25-16, in the second for a 37-31 halftime advantage. Waynesburg had a 21-19 edge in the third and both scored 20 in the fourth.
The Yellow Jackets’ Alli Delaney scored 16 points on six field goals (two 3-pointers) and was 2 of 2 at the foul line. Teammate Kacey Kastroll had 15 points on five 3-pointers and Brooke Fuller added 14 on six field goals and was 2 of 2 at the line.
Westminster’s Kayla Bennett and Camden Hergenrother shared game-high scoring honors with 17 points. Teammate Megan Polcyzynski added 16 and Alazia Greaves put in 12.
