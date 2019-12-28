It’s something that’s said every year at this time, but wow, what a year 2019 was for the PGA Tour specifically and golf in general.
As the last year of the decade comes to an end, this seems to be a really good time to look back at the good, bad and ugly in the world of golf.
THE GOOD
n Tiger Woods won the Masters for the fourth time in April proving to himself and the world that his game was back and that he was capable of getting back into the pursuit of Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18 major championships.
Whether or not that’s the case isn’t something that will be answered quickly but, as has happened when he’s won each of his 82 career events, his fan base has been whipped into a froth in anticipation of what 2020 might hold.
n The strong performance of the International team and the fierce final session comeback by the United States turned the biennial Presidents Cup competition from a yawner to must-see TV. If ever there was an event that needed a showing like this one, this was it. The Presidents Cup was becoming a non-event because the results were so one-sided.
n There was a great deal of griping about the new and revised rules put into effect at the beginning of 2019 and, for a month or so, there were some awkward moments with the implementation of those rules. But, it took only a couple months until they became part of the routine of the game. Of course, the players who keep the game alive — the recreational players — play little or no attention to the strict rules that professionals and elite amateurs have to adhere to.
THE BAD
n Throughout his very lucrative career, Matt Kuchar has made the most of his golly-gee, aw shucks smile and demeanor. “One of the nicest guys on the PGA Tour” said his resume. But, there were a couple cracks in that façade in 2019. First, in the Mayakoba Classic in Mexico early in the year, Kuchar used a local caddie. He agreed to pay the man $5,000 for the week with no discussion of that changing if Kuchar won. And, of course, he won and wrote the caddie a check for $5,000. Once that news made its way back to the states, the court of public opinion turned strongly against his handling of the situation and he eventually paid the man $50,000. Pretty lame if you ask me.
n Slow play continues to be a prickly problem for golf. It is widely recognized as a big blight on the game, except the ruling bodies don’t have the intestinal fortitude to do anything about it. Those under the brightest spotlight — J.B. Holmes, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed — are defiant in their refusal to make changes in their games to pick up the pace of play. Not only do players like that trio hurt the pro game, making it hard to watch sometimes, but the trickle-down effect can be seen when we non-professionals get stuck behind a group that thinks it should be playing on tour.
THE UGLY
n In my mind, there’s really only one thing for this category: Patrick Reed.
When he played well in the Ryder Cup singles in 2018, someone dubbed him Captain America. He had played well in the previous Ryder Cup and seemed — despite being a fairly miserable loner during the PGA Tour’s regular — on the way to solidifying himself as a great team competition player. But, he then put himself in the middle of a firestorm by taking a pair of practice swings in a waste bunker that created a nice ditch behind his ball, improving his lie in a way that was hard to imagine. He initially said he didn’t do so, blaming a bad camera angle. He was given a two-shot penalty despite claiming he had no ill intent. As if he hadn’t created enough pressure for himself, the next event he played was the Presidents Cup in Australia. The home crowd was wound up and rode Reed relentlessly. His caddie/brother-in-law, Kessler Karain, engaged an overserved fan in a brief confrontation that resulted in him taken off Reed’s bag for the singles final-round competition. Bottom line is this: Patrick Reed is not a good human being and he continues to prove that regularly. And, I feel very confident in saying this: If he wants to have any chance to play in future team events, he better play well enough to earn his spot. His days as a captain’s pick ended when the Presidents Cup ended.
