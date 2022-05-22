Former Belle Vernon Area baseball standout Eric Lind had pro baseball aspirations, but unfortunately those dreams were derailed because of injury.
“I got started when I was seven or eight years old like most kids,” Lind stated. “It was mainly baseball at that time. I really didn’t play basketball until junior high, it wasn’t like today where they have youth programs for basketball. Football I played one year of midget football and I played in junior high.”
Lind played baseball, basketball and football at Belle Vernon.
“I played two years of varsity football,” Lind said. “I didn’t play my senior year because I wanted to concentrate on baseball and basketball.”
In 1984 Belle Vernon posted a record of 0-9-1 on the gridiron. In 1985 Lind’s junior season the Leopards went 5-5.
“My sophomore year Chuck Machesky was the football coach and my junior season Bill Connor was head coach,” Lind recalled. “I was behind Scott Zolak one season and Jim Eley was starting quarterback my junior season. I didn’t see the field behind those two. I moved around and played a little bit of tight end and worked out on defense at safety.”
The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Lind also played basketball for coach Don Asmonga. His junior season BVA was 2-20 and in 1986-87 as a senior Lind was on a squad that finished 6-18. Lind tallied 79 points as a reserve his junior season. Coming off the bench as a senior he scored 98 points including back-to-back 15-point efforts against Laurel Highlands and Upper St. Clair.
“My junior year we didn’t have any seniors, so we were young,” Lind said. “My senior year I guess we under achieved.”
Coach Don Asmonga coached basketball and baseball at that time for Belle Vernon.
“I had a good relationship with coach Asmonga,” Lind stated.
On the baseball diamond was where the lefty hurler Lind shined brightest. He was on Leopard teams that went 12-8 in Section 2 his junior campaign and 10-8 in 1987. One of the bright spots for Lind occurred on April 23, 1986, when he tossed a two-hitter as Belle Vernon upset Laurel Highlands, 6-1.
“We didn’t make the playoffs my junior and senior seasons,” Lind said. “I had a handful of pro scouts contact me and a couple showed up at games we played. I had a good fastball and decent curve. I was a power pitcher.”
Lind was All-Section 2 as a senior.
“It was nice to be named All-Section,” Lind stated. “Connellsville was loaded, Laurel Highlands was loaded and Uniontown had a good team. We had a really tough section.”
Lind played for Belle Vernon American Legion in 1986 and Charleroi American Legion in 1987.
“Legion ball was great back then,” Lind offered. “It was a good brand of baseball, it’s not that way anymore with all the travel leagues, but it was a good brand of baseball. I also played in the Mon Valley Collegiate League for Belle Vernon in 1988. I also played for Dearth in the Fayette County League. That was a good league, a very good mix of older players and younger players.”
When Lind graduated from Belle Vernon he was courted by some schools with scholarship offers.
“The recruiting process for baseball back then is not like it is today,” Lind explained. “Then it was word of mouth, it was really different. I ended up going to Garrett College in Maryland because Jim Farkas went there. He was from Belle Vernon and he talked me into visiting Garrett and I liked it.”
Lind pitched two seasons at Garrett and statistics are hard to find. He had some arm issues that hampered him.
“I think it was a good decision to go to Garrett,” Lind said. “I was nursing an elbow injury and I was unsure about my future in baseball. I did OK there, but I spent a lot of time in the trainers room. We weren’t bad. We were over .500 both years, but we didn’t make the playoffs.
“I did some starting and was OK and I’d make it to about the fourth or fifth inning until my arm would act up. They then turned me into a closer. It was a switch for me, but it was my opportunity to get on the field and be successful. It was the back end of my second year and I had some success in that role.
“The scouts backed off because of my injury issues. There was no opportunity for pro baseball. I ended up playing County League baseball, just play after I was done with school.”
Lind bounced around at several jobs, but landed at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Smithton, Pa., at the distribution center. He has worked there for 22 years.
“I got into coaching this past year,” Lind stated. “I coached the freshman team at Belle Vernon. I enjoyed it, I have a son that’s 15 and having him kind of revitalized my love for baseball. I love teaching him.”
Lind, 54, resides in the Belle Vernon area with his wife Shannon. They have been married 16 years. They have three children: Hayley (20) Parker (15) and Paityn (12).
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Sunday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
