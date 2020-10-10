Vernon Settles made up for two key mistakes by throwing a 10-yard touchdown pass to Chase Whatton in the second overtime to give Elizabeth Forward a hard-fought, 20-14 Interstate Conference win over visiting South Allegheny Friday night.
The game wasn’t decided until EF stuffed Gladiators running back Antonio Epps on a fourth-and-goal play at the 1-yard line to end it. South Allegheny had blocked Andrew Smith’s extra-point attempt after Whatton’s score.
The win sets up a conference showdown for the Warriors (3-0, 4-0) next week at Mount Pleasant (4-0, 4-1) with the winner taking over first place.
Settles, a freshman who had to step in at quarterback when Even Lewis was injured in the third quarter, threw a pair of fourth-quarter interceptions both of which led to touchdowns that helped the Gladiators (2-3, 2-3) make up a 14-0 deficit.
The first came on a 16-yard pass from Jett Jones to Ethan Kirkwood with 8:57 remaining. South Allegheny employed a bit of trickery on the second one which covered 61 yards with Eric Wehrer completing a pass to Jones who lateraled to Epps who went in for the tying score with 6:10 left. Gavin Cleary kicked both extra points.
Elizabeth Forward’s defense halted SA on both of its overtime possessions. The Warriors had a chance to win it in the first overtime but Smith missed a field goal attempt. Whatton and Settles made sure the second possession was successful.
DaVontay Brownfield led EF with 86 yards rushing on 19 carries, including the game’s first score on a 6-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
The hosts made it 14-0 on Lewis’s 19-yard touchdown pass to Zach Boyd in the second quarter.
Lewis was 3-for-3 passing for 40 yards before his injury. Whatton had two receptions for 23 yards.
Interstate Conference
South Allegheny 0-0-0-14-0-0 -- 14
Elizabeth Forward 7-7-0-0-0-6 -- 20
First Quarter
EF: DaVontay Brownfield 6 run (Andrew Smith kick), 8:38
Second Quarter
EF: Zach Boyd 19 pass from Evan Lewis (Andrew Smith kick), 7:43
Fourth Quarter
SA: Ethan Kirkwood 16 pass from Jett Jones (Gavin Cleary kick), 8:57
SA: Antonio Epps 51 lateral from Jett Jones after 10 pass from Eric Wehrer (Gavin Cleary kick), 6:10
Second Overtime
EF: Chase Whatton 10 pass from Vernon Settles (kick blocked).
Records: South Allegheny (2-3, 2-3), Elizabeth Forward (3-0, 4-0).
