Dan Lonigro built the Brownsville tennis program from the ground up and in 2000 guided the Falcons to the WPIAL Class AA team championship match.
“I graduated from Fairmont State in the fall of 1990,” Lonigro said. “That’s when they put the tennis courts in at Brownsville and wanted to start a program in the spring of 1991. I told them give me five years and we’ll be competitive and it took five to discover the boys, but once I did they were all in fourth or fifth grade and I called them the Hiller Gang because six of them were from Hiller Elementary and one was from another school.
“We started fourth and fifth grade and we took our summers and we learned the game and we learned and developed and lo and behold when those boys made it to their freshman year their cumulative record in four years was 48-6.”
The seeds for Brownsville’s run in 2000 were sown the year before.
“The team was 14-1 their junior year,” Lonigro recalled. “They fell one short, losing in the WPIAL semifinals to Sewickley Academy and then their senior year we made it all the way to the WPIAL Class AA finals.”
The Brownsville tennis team in 2000 was a special group of young men.
“These guys were the kind of guys that when they played a match, that wasn’t enough for them.” Lonigro said. “We would come back from an away match and the boys would get out on the court and hit another hour to two hours. That’s the kind of kids they were. That’s the reason why they were so successful.”
Lonigro assembled the talent and watched it grow. Sometimes he had to prod that young talent to make them realize their potential.
“It was a funny story how I started playing tennis,” Mark Gates recalled. “In eighth grade Benji Crable and I were going to the high school to shoot some basketball and coach Lonigro was having a tennis tournament and he started talking trash on Benji and I for going to play basketball and he said we wouldn’t be any good at tennis and we wouldn’t have a chance to win anything. We both went to our homes and grabbed our parents old tennis rackets, they were wooden rackets at the time and joined Lonigro’s tournament and I won the singles and Benji and I won the doubles. That’s how we started playing tennis. We had never played tennis before that. We both fell in love with the sport.”
Lonigro was the driving force behind a successful tennis program.
“Coach Lonigro was great,” Webley Yeardie said. “He helped nurture us through the process and gave us tools to become better players. He was great during a team environment and bonding us together. That team had so much camaraderie it was amazing.”
“We had a really close bond,” Brandon Isariyawongse said. “Coach Lonigro is someone who I still call coach. He is always coach to me. He is someone we really consider a friend, he kept it loose and we had a ton of fun. We were like our own family. Coach gave us instruction when we needed it and he gave us encouragement when we needed it and he wanted it as much as we did.”
Isariyawongse finished third in the WPIAL in singles as a junior, defeating Sewickley Academy’s John Brewton in the consolation match. That qualified him for the state tournament.
“He was the first player ever from Brownsville to make it to the states,” Lonigro said at the time in the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “He has helped put our school on the map.”
Isariyawongse lost in the first round of the PIAA tournament as a junior and failed to qualify as a senior, but helped propel the Falcons into the WPIAL Class AA finals.
The Falcons entered the 2000 Class WPIAL Tournament as undefeated Section 1 champs. In the Class AA quarterfinals they dispatched Washington handily, 5-0, and that setup a semifinal match with very tough Pine-Richland which had the No. 1 singles player in the WPIAL and eventual PIAA champion Brett Warren.
The Falcons prevailed in a tough match with Pine Richand, 3-2, as Kent Nicholson came through with a singles win against Dan Schussler.
“As I remember it came down to me at the No. 3 singles against Pine-Richland,” Nicholson recalled. “I lost the second set and won the third set in a tiebreaker. That was probably my worst played match during the season. I’m just glad I pulled it out because they might have made me walk home after the match.”
That was just part of a great season for Nicholson as he and Yeardie registered the only undefeated seasons in Lonigro’s 30 years at the helm of Brownsville tennis.
“No. 3 singles, I don’t think I lost a set during the regular season and I don’t think I lost a set up until the WPIAL semifinals,” Nicholson said.
Brownsville was a very deep team and that was its big strength.
“I was the No. 1 singles player,” Isariyawongse said. “I’ll be the first to admit I wasn’t the strength of our team. From top to bottom, one, two, three singles and one, two doubles, we were very formidable top to bottom.”
The win over Pine-Richland set up a rematch from a year ago against Sewickley Academy which had beaten the Falcons in the 1999 semifinals and was seeking its fourth straight WPIAL title and seventh in the past eight years.
“We knew we had our work cut out for us,” Lonigro said. “They got us in doubles in close matches. Isariyawongse was up in the first set and lost that first set, 7-6, in a tiebreaker that he lost 7-2. In the second set he wins 7-5. In the third set everything was unfolding, Nicholson had won and Yeardie had won and it’s 2-0 Brownsville. The doubles are still going, they end up winning the doubles and now it’s 2-2. It comes down to Isariyawongse’s match and he gets a bad cramp. Brandon goes down and we tried everything, he couldn’t move and that was it, he lost the match.”
“Unfortunately the line between a Cinderella story and getting your heart broken is like a razor’s edge,” Isariyawongse lamented. “It was building all the way through the course of four years, that was our goal to win a WPIAL championship and that senior year we were ready and primed, it was our time. We had worked toward that goal for more than four years really.
“From a personal standpoint, it’s every player’s dream to be the last guy on the court representing your team, and it coming down to you to win the match,” Isariyawongse said. “What can I say? My body failed at the most important part of my high school career. It’s a tough pill to swallow and that’s part of the game.
“None of us want to make excuses, but the worst part is you feel like you let down your team. My body let me down and I let down our team. That was our chance. History is written by the winners, but anyone who was there with us knows the outcome we deserved. We’re proud of our efforts!”
Recently the Brownsville School Board decided to end the Brownsville tennis program after 30 years.
“I was very shocked because three years ago they put in three tennis courts worth $90,000, and I thought for sure that was my safe haven and the program was going to stay,” Lonigro said. “Unfortunately, California dropped their program last year and I thought that was a little too close to home. Connellsville’s program went as well and that was the last remaining team in Fayette County. It was about money and the only expenses they really had in tennis was my salary and travel, that was it. The boosters paid for uniforms and tennis balls, and I’m very sad that they made the decision to end the tennis program. It’s sad!
“I was disappointed in the decision by the administration,” Yeardie opined. “I feel that some of the mainstream sports that people play you can’t always carry them along with you for a lifetime. Tennis is a sport that you can play long after the glory days are done.”
The Brownsville tennis program may be gone, but the Falcons can look back at their run in 2000 with a great deal of pride.
“The thing I think that we are most proud about from our team,” Isariyawongse offered, “is that we were just a bunch of guys that just loved to play the game. If there is one thing you can learn from our story it is just the love of the game really fosters you becoming a great player. We weren’t bred from tennis clubs and private lessons. It was an underdog David and Goliath type story for us.”
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Monday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
