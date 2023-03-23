WVU QB battle 2023

West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene runs the ball against Oklahoma State. Greene and Nicco Marchiol are the top two quarterbacks on the Mountaineers’ depth chart for 2023.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — There’s a new offense brewing in Morgantown, not so much because there is a new offensive coordinator in Chad Scott, but because there is a two-headed quarterback race, which brings a different skill set to the offense.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.