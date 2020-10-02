Two of the area’s best athletes will be matched up when Laurel Highlands meets Belle Vernon at Mustang Field tonight in a Class 4A Big Eight Conference game as the high school football season rolls into Week Four.
The Leopards (2-1, 2-1) are led by dangerous dual-threat quarterback Devin Whitlock while the Mustangs (1-1, 1-2) boast a potent passing attack headed by quarterback Joe Chambers and electrifying wide receiver Rodney Gallagher.
Whitlock is fourth among local players in rushing with 391 yards with three touchdowns.
Chambers is second in passing yards with 424, completing 28 of 57 throws with 14 of those going to the area’s leading receiver, Gallagher, for 268 yards. Gallagher has two TD catches and one touchdown run.
The Class 1A Tri-County South features a couple of key games as California (2-0, 2-0) travels to Avella (3-0, 3-0) and Carmichaels (3-0, 3-0) hosts two-time defending conference champion West Greene (1-1, 1-1).
Trojans running back Jaeden Zuzak is the Herald-Standard Touchdown Club leader with eight touchdowns for 48 points, and the area’s third-leading rusher with 395 yards. Mikes running back Bailey Jones is third in scoring with 38 points.
All games are slated to kick off at 7 p.m.
One game that won’t be played is the Thomas Jefferson (3-0) non-conference meeting at Uniontown (0-1) as the latter opted out due to safety concerns.
The defending state champion Jaguars are 3-0 and coming off a 42-21 win over a strong Belle Vernon squad. TJ has a roster of about 60 players while the Red Raiders are below 30 with mostly underclassmen after being the final WPIAL team to start their season last week when they lost 48-6 at Ringgold.
“It was due to the youth of our players and safety,” Uniontown coach Cedric Lloyd said of the decision to cancel the game.
The Red Raiders are scheduled to play at nearby rival Albert Gallatin in a non-conference game next week.
The Colonials (2-0), after a week off, travel to University High School (0-1) in Morgantown, West Virginia, tonight.
In another Big Eight game, Ringgold (0-2, 1-2) hosts McKeesport (1-1, 2-1). The Rams are led by running back John Polefko who has seven touchdowns and is second in the Touchdown Club standings with 42 points.
In two more Tri-County South games, Bentworth (1-2, 1-2) is at Jefferson-Morgan (1-2, 1-2) and Monessen (0-3, 0-3) hosts Mapletown (0-3, 0-3).
Maples running back Landan Stevenson is the area’s second-leading rusher with 397 yards.
In the Class 5A Big East Conference, Connellsville (0-1, 0-3) is at Franklin Regional (0-1, 2-1).
In the Class 3A Interstate Conference, Brownsville (0-2, 0-3) travels to South Allegheny (1-2, 1-2), Elizabeth Forward (1-0, 2-0) plays at first-place South Park (3-0, 3-0), and Mount Pleasant (2-0, 2-1) faces a second consecutive rivalry game as it hosts Yough (0-2, 1-2).
The Cougars sport the area’s leading rusher in Gamal Marballie with 427 yards.
In the Class 2A Century Conference, Waynesburg Central (0-3, 0-3) travels to Frazier (1-1, 1-2), Beth-Center (1-1, 1-2) goes to Washington (2-1, 2-1), and Charleroi (1-2, 1-2) hosts Chartiers-Houston (1-1, 1-2).
Bulldogs quarterback Colby Kuhns is third in the area in passing yards with 343 while the Commodores’ Brayden Boggs is fourth at 339.
Southmoreland (1-2) travels to Derry (1-2) for a non-conference game. The Scotties have a strong aerial attack led by quarterback Zach Cernuto who leads the area in passing yards with 481. His main targets are Anthony Govern (13 receptions for 188 yards) and Isaac Trout (11 receptions for 160 yards).
TD Club update
Zuzak (48 points) exploded for five touchdowns in the Trojans’ 49-18 win at Mapletown last week, while Polefko (42) ran for four TDs against Uniontown. Jones (38) had three scores in a 41-16 win at Bentworth.
Tied for fourth in the standings are EF’s DaVontay Brownfield and Bentworth’s Owen Petrisek with 30 points apiece.
Rounding out the top 10 are five players tied for sixth with 24 points each. They are Belle Vernon’s Dan Alden, Marballie, Connellsville’s Jason McBride, Stevenson and Carmichaels’ Michael Stewart.
