Devin Whitlock poured in a game-high 32 points Tuesday night to lead visiting Belle Vernon to a 79-62 Section 3-AAAA road victory at South Park.
Belle Vernon improves to 6-2 in the section and 14-5 overall. The Eagles fall to 1-7 in the section and 6-11 overall.
The Leopards controlled the first and third quarters, outscoring South Park, 48-23. South Park fought back in the fourth quarter, 24-16.
Thomas Hepple finished with 16 points for Belle Vernon and Mitch Pohlot added 10.
Keith Hutton led South Park with 22 points. Aidan Rongaus added 13.
